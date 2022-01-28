‘Gold Rush’: What Freddy Dodge And Juan Ibarra Did Before They Joined the Show

Gold Rush stars Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra have become the faces behind mine rescue efforts across the country. But, of course, they didn’t start out as the industry saviors that they are today.

Behind every legacy is an origin story, and Dodge and Ibarra’s stories go back further than just the first season of the show. In fact, Dodge and the show’s creator began mining together before there was a single camera around.

“Well, I came to be in the ‘Gold Rush’ family before it was a show,” Dodge explained in a Discovery interview. “The originator of the show got a hold of me, said he was going to go mining in Alaska, and asked for my help. And I said I’d be up there next summer, if I had a chance I’d swing by and look at it. And that’s how it all began.”

While this was the beginning of Dodge’s story with Gold Rush, it wasn’t his first time mining. Dodge has had gold fever since he was a young boy.

“I started as a hobby when I was just a kid, nine years old probably,” he said. “Started with a gold pan. I was lucky enough to turn a hobby into a career.”

Meanwhile, for Juan Ibarra, he became interested in the industry about a decade later in life.

“I was in my late 20s before I really got involved with gold mining,” Ibarra shared. “I was more on the repair end of things. Instead of being out on the front lines actually mining, I was repairing the equipment.”

Eventually, their efforts would come together to form the dynamic duo that they are today. And dozens of struggling miners are thankful that they did.

Why ‘Gold Rush’ Stars Decided to Help Other Miners

Like most of the stars on Gold Rush, Dodge and Ibarra didn’t become a part of the show for the fame. Rather, they joined the cast because of their fervent passion for the industry.

“I’ve helped miners out for years,” Freddy Dodge told Hollywood Soapbox. “And when this opportunity came about, especially with Juan Ibarra, we work great together, it was just go.”

Likewise, Ibarra wanted to use his talents to help others that were on the brink of shutting down altogether. According to Dodge, the biggest issue that these miners faced was a lack of experience.

“They didn’t have the experience to jump it up to make a living at it in some cases,” Dodge explains of his clients. “So that’s where we came in.”

Luckily, the Gold Rush mine rescue duo makes up for the lack of experience ten-fold. Not to mention, their frugality and innovative solutions help keep the miners from breaking the bank any further.