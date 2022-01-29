‘Gold Rush: White Water’: Dustin Is Running Out of Options in Tense New Teaser

During last night’s new episode of Gold Rush: White Water, Dustin Hurt and his crew were running out of options and they may have to shut down their entire operation if things don’t turn around soon.

Season 5 of the popular Discovery Channel series has been a tough one for the Dakota Boys mining crew. As they’ve tackled the waters of McKinley Creek in Alaska’s Chilkat Mountains, the team have run into issue after issue this season. It comes with the territory when it comes to gold mining. Dustin is putting things in perspective and they don’t look good. He admits if things don’t improve, they might be out of work sometime soon.

“Right now we’re failing,” Dustin says. “We won’t be able to come back next year if we don’t find enough gold to continue this. I’ll have to take out loans, and I don’t want to have to do that.”

“We survive off the gold we make and right now we have not made enough gold,” the Gold Rush star continued. “We’ve been working so, so hard. And right now, as far as I’m concerned, we haven’t even paid for the gasoline yet.”

Dustin’s comments highlight how dire the situation is for the Gold Rush: White Water crew. It’s been a tough season to say the least. Every year of gold mining is a challenge, but this one has taken its toll. You’ll have to tune in to Discovery or Discovery Plus to see if Dustin and his team can get back on track.

Dustin is down to his last Hail Mary tonight on Gold Rush: White Water after #GoldRush on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/q32WufdVfL — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) January 28, 2022

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Boss Goes For a Dive On His 78th Birthday

In one of the more positive segments on Gold Rush: White Water recently, Dustin’s father, Fred Hurt, returned to lend a helping hand. In fact, he took a dive into McKinley Creek on his 78th birthday.

Season 5 of the Gold Rush spinoff has had some major changes. One of them being the absence of Fred. He’s taken a step back from the family mining business and has handed things over to his son this season. But with more than 20 years of experience diving underwater for gold, you knew Fred couldn’t stay away forever.

“It looks like today, looks like I’m turning 78, that’s one thing,” Fred said with a laugh during a clip from the newest episode. “One hell of a day. Not many 78 year olds go out and celebrate by going diving… in a raging creek, looking for gold. I do.”

Fred’s dive seems to be going smoothly, but then things take a turn for the worst. His diving equipment is malfunctioning since the hot water system is overheating. If Dustin and the crew don’t fix it, scalding steam could shoot into Fred’s suit. Dustin thankfully pinpoints the issue and gets his dad out of the water quickly. Check out the hectic scene from last week’s episode below.