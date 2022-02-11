‘Golden Girls’ Casting Director Details Rocky Relationship Between Betty White and Her Costars

Beloved by fans and colleagues the world over, Betty White was known by millions as America’s Sweetheart. Though White passed away more than a month ago, heartfelt social media posts and public statements continue to pour in singing her praises and honoring her memory. That said, no one can be adored universally, not even America’s Sweetheart. And Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm recently revealed that White’s relationship with her costars wasn’t always a positive one.

On the contrary, Golden Girls actresses Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan, who played White’s on-screen roommates and best friends throughout the series, allegedly made some downright cruel comments regarding their fellow golden girl.

According to Thurm, Arthur and McClanahan weren’t White’s biggest fans, going as far as to use derogatory terms to describe her. He tells The Originals podcast, “Literally, Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, “Oh, she’s a f***ing c***,” using that word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears.” Thurm goes on to say that Rue McClanahan joined in as well. “By the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s [restaurant]; Bea Arthur [when she was] on the set of Beggars And Choosers.”

Though the intensity of the feud is new information, White’s rocky relationship with Arthur and McClanahan is not. In fact, White has addressed her relationships with her Golden Girls costars in multiple autobiographies. She also spoke about her costars in an interview with The Village Voice.

White said of Bea Arthur, “[She] had a reserve. She was not that fond of me. She found me a pain in the neck sometimes.” Eternally optimistic, White didn’t seem too upset by the knowledge. The Golden Girls star continues to say, “It was my positive attitude — and that made Bea mad sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she’d be furious!”

Betty White’s Costars Remember Her Fondly

For us diehard Golden Girls fans, it can be tough to accept that the beautiful on-screen relationship between Betty White and her costars didn’t carry over into real life. It’s easy to begin to doubt the authenticity of our favorite stars. But fear not, Golden Girls enthusiasts, there are plenty of other stars who have more positive memories of Betty White.

Susan Lucci, for instance, White’s costar on the more recent sitcom Hot in Cleveland, remembers her very fondly. In a recent interview with People, Lucci discussed her first day on set. She said, “I stood there by the door because I didn’t want to interrupt the rehearsing. I didn’t want to be in any of the actor’s sight lines, so I was just kind of hanging by the door.”

This might sound like an uncomfortable memory, but Betty White was there to save the day. Lucci continued, “All of a sudden Betty White — who I had never met, but admired so much, of course, from Golden Girls and everything else, just like everybody else — called out to me in a stage whisper, ‘Susan, Susan! Come sit next to me,’ and she patted the director’s chair next to her.”

Like many of us, Lucci says she will never forget the positive impact Betty White had on her life and the world at large.