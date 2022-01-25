‘Golden Girls’ Star Rue McClanahan Opened Up About Origin of Blanche’s Accent

Golden Girls fans know a defining feature of Blanche Devereaux’s character is her southern accent. Years ago, Rue McClanahan opened up about its origins and it turns out she may not have had it at one point.

Speaking at PaleyFest LA 2006 with some of her costars, Rue McClanahan fielded questions and divulged information about the classic sitcom. When the topic of accents came up, McClanahan disclosed director Jay Sandrich originally didn’t want a southern accent. This threw Rue off, who tried modifying her southern accent. After talking to the series producers later, when she mentioned omitting it, they were surprised and exclaimed they did want it, much to her relief.

“‘Well, I don’t want to hear a southern accent,'” McClanahan remembered Sandrich telling her. “So, I tried doing it with kind of a modified sort of southern accent. And then when we got picked up, I remembered being in the office and thinking about how to play her and not play her southern.”

When July arrived, Rue found herself in the office again and talked to producers about the accent she came up with. “I said, ‘okay guys, I know I’m not supposed to do this with a southern accent. I’ve got an idea. How about Mae West? And I remember you said ‘not do it with a southern accent? Of course I want you to do it with a southern accent!'”

This proved to work in Rue McClanahan’s favor, with her exclaiming “Oh, thank god because I don’t really know how to play it without a southern accent.”

Though we’ve heard McClanahan speak normally, thinking about Blanche without the southern draw just wouldn’t be the same.

Rue McClanahan Offered Advice for Those Wanting to Become Actors

Given Rue McClanahan’s success on shows like Golden Girls, Maude, and Mama’s Family, she obviously knows what she’s doing. In an interview years ago, she divulged wisdom to prospective actors and told them to persevere.

Talking to The American Academy of Television, McClanahan offered advice for aspiring actors. When talking about a big role she once had, she recalled something the director told her and advised the same to people wanting to do the same. Her suggestion? Never give up.

“Perseverance, perseverance, perseverance,” she said. “You’ve got to hang in there. Because you’re going to get rejected so much, and you’re going to get disappointed so badly. If you really want this career, you got to fight for it and fight for it, and I don’t mean fight other actors. I mean fight the sense of failure that you may be feeling. Fight the ‘Will I ever get hired?’ I went through a lot of that in the beginning and then ‘Will I ever get the role I want?’ and then ‘Will anyone ever see me who’s really gonna matter?’ You know, perseverance.”