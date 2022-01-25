‘Golden Girls’ Star Rue McClanahan Talked Auditioning Opposite Betty White

Can you imagine Betty White as vampy Blanche on the Golden Girls? Or Rue McClanahan as sweet, innocent Rose?

When Golden Girls creators initially started auditions, that was the idea they had. In fact, they changed their minds when both women auditioned together and flipped the script.

McClanahan and White talked about their auditions way back in 2006 when the women were part of a Golden Girls panel for Paley Fest LA. It’s fascinating to think how TV history might’ve changed if not for someone deciding to have the women read for other roles. McClanahan said she was sent down the hall to read for Blanche. “Then I was called in again and this time Betty White was there. She didn’t have a clue yet about Blanche versus Rose.”

McClanahan Recalled Moment That Made Golden Girls History

McClanahan said the director gave the instructions. ” ‘Rue, I’d like you to read Blanche and Betty, I’d like you to read Rose.’ She said, ‘oh, OK.’ They heard us read. He heard us read. They heard us read. And the next thing I know, I’m getting called by Susan Harris saying is there anything you can do to get Bea Arthur to do this show because we’d worked together on Maude.”

McClanahan said she agreed to make the call. Harris wanted Arthur to portray Dorothy. But get this, Arthur showed no interest.

McClanahan said “I’d been wanting to work with her again. I’ll give her a call.” Then she phoned Arthur and told the PaleyFest audience how she opened the conversation. “What is the matter with you, this is the best script you’re ever going to read. “

Of course, McClanahan had to entertain the PaleyFest audience, so she deepened her voice by an octave to imitate Arthur. ” ‘Rue, I’m not interested in doing Maude and Vivien meet Sue Ann Nivens.’ So McClanahan broke it down for her. “No, it’s the other way around. I’m playing the vamp, Betty is playing the nitwit.”

“She said “oh, now that’s very interesting. The next thing I know, the three us are called in to read for network. And we wowed ’em.”

White Said First Table Read Gave Her ‘Goose Bumps’

White described the first table read as she recalled the moment in a 2010 interview.

“It was the most exciting (read),” White said. “We all began to look at each other because there wasn’t any first reading feeling about it. It was like we had been working together forever. I still get goose bumps thinking about it.”

Yes, the Golden Girls wowed the network and the country fell in love with the ladies. The show added Estelle Getty to play wise-cracking, sarcastic Sophia, Dorothy’s mother. It was instant TV perfection. Betty White easily played dim-witted, naive Rose, who drove her roommates crazy with her St. Olaf stories. McClanahan was the perfect man-hungry, vain Southern Belle. And Arthur was the strong-willed, divorcee Dorothy.

All four cast members won Emmys with the Golden Girls running from 1985-92. You can catch a rerun most any time of the day on cable networks.

Sadly, White died Dec. 31. She was 17 days shy of her 100th birthday. White also was the last surviving Golden Girl. Getty died in 2008. Then Arthur passed away in 2009, with McClanahan leaving the world in 2010.