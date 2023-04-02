‘Gone with the Wind’ Book To Feature ‘White Supremacy’ Trigger Warnings

In what’s become somewhat of a modern trend in publishing, distributors of Gone with the Wind have decided to interject their own political philosophies into a piece of historical fiction. Publishers of the timeless American novel will now include a trigger warning regarding the book’s racism, as well as a new introduction that addresses “white supremacy.”

Pan Macmillan, the London-based publishing house overseeing the changes, has decided that a cautionary note is now necessary to prepare readers. Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind includes detailed depictions of slavery in America during the Civil War, and those truths could traumatize readers, apparently.

The warning claims says that the book contains “shocking” descriptions that were “of its time.”

“The novel includes the representation of unacceptable practices, racist and stereotypical depictions and troubling themes, characterization, language and imagery,” the message reads. “The text of this book remains true to the original in every way. It is reflective of the language and period in which [Mitchell originally wrote it].”

The message continues: “We want to alert readers of hurtful or indeed harmful phrases and terminology. [These phrases] were prevalent at the time this novel was written. They are true to the context of the historical setting of this novel.”

Historical fiction writer Philippa Gregory has also written a new introduction that tackles “white supremacy” at the behest of Pan Macmillan. Gregory’s forward claims the novel “tells us, unequivocally, that African people are not of the same species as white people. This is the lie that spoils the novel.”

Traditionally, the criticism Gone with the Wind receives revolves around its sanitization of slavery. In other words, Mitchell’s love story often skims over the traumas of slavery, rather than tackling them head on.

Roald Dahl’s immense catalogue of children’s classics also got the Gone with the Wind treatment in February

Earlier this year, Puffin Books, publisher of English literary giant Roald Dahl, decided to alter or remove language it considered offensive or exclusionary.

Rather than offer a “trigger warning” like Pan Macmillan, Puffin simply hired sensitivity readers to rewrite certain books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Twits. The publisher said it hopes that readers continue to enjoy Dahl’s classics for years to come.

The edits included a wide array of modern update. Publishers updated gender-neutral language, softened descriptions of certain characters, and took out some words like “black.”

Augustus Gloop, for example, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is now simply “enormous” rather than more descriptively overweight. Mrs. Twit, a character from The Twits, is now just “beastly” instead of “ugly and beastly.” And in James and the Giant Peach, sensitivity readers dropped Miss Sponge’s “fat” descriptor; Miss Spider’s head is not “black” anymore; and the Earthworm no longer sports “lovely pink” skin, but rather “lovely smooth skin.”

As a result of the edits, Dahl’s original books skyrocketed in value overnight on online book exchanges. If you’ve got an original copy of Gone with the Wind at home, it may have just increased in value, too.