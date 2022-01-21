‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts Addresses Absence, Announces Positive COVID Test

Although it’s not uncommon for co-hosts to take periodic breaks on “Good Morning America,” Robin Roberts’ week-long absence has raised some eyebrows.

Now, her fellow co-anchors on the show shared the news that Robin Roberts has been absent from the program after she tested positive for COVID-19. George Stephanopoulos shared that Roberts will still remain off the air, but will then return on Monday when it’s safe to do so.

‘Good Morning America’ Positive Cases

For fans that follow Roberts on social media, this announcement was no surprise. Roberts confirmed that she tested positive on Twitter Thursday night. Roberts wrote, “Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can #ThankfulThursday.”

That Monday appearance will be virtual, however. Stephanopoulos did not specify exactly when she will get to join the crew back in the studio. Fans desperately want to see her healthy and happy back on “Good Morning America.” They flooded her co-anchor’s social media posts trying to get answers as to where she was and when she would come back.

As for the “Good Morning America” family, Roberts is not the only one to test positive. Amy Robach from “GMA3: What You Need to Know” shared a photo of herself all wrapped up in a blanket. She was letting fans know how she is doing after also testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!” she wrote. “It was crazy though – I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend – not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!” she shared on Instagram.

Increase in COVID-19 Cases

There has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The entertainment world continues to feel the impact of this ongoing pandemic. For example, Whoopi Goldberg from “The View” tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Also, NBC’s “Today” show had its own flurry of positive tests.

Hoda Kotb tested positive for the virus on January 10 and had to isolate at home. Days after that, her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, announced that she would have to start working remotely after she also tested positive.

COVID-19 has reached an all-new peak recently. Early in January, the U.S. had 1 million new cases in a single day, which was an unfortunate new record. CBS News reported that nearly nine million people called off and missed work during the first two weeks of January. Some are even calling it “The Great American Sickout.”

It’s taking an extreme toll on businesses as well as individual households.