‘Good Sam’: How Is Sophia Bush’s New Show Doing in Current Time Slot?

As numbers are being looked at for Sophia Bush’s new show Good Sam, there are some things to ponder. Like, how is it doing on Wednesdays?

Not too good, Outsiders. It is up against some pretty strong opposition as in Chicago P.D. on NBC. That happens to be one of Bush’s former shows on TV.

Still, the CBS police drama is just out of the box for its first season.

We will get some help in gaining clarity about this issue in an article from Cinemablend.

Bringing on someone like Bush for Good Sam could give CBS and this show a name and face people know.

‘Good Sam’ Struggling To Stand Out Against Actress’s Old Show on NBC

Still, CBS did promote the dickens out of the show. But that 10 p.m. Eastern timeslot on Wednesday just is a tough one. Let’s see the numbers from Jan. 12 programs across the board. Chicago P.D./NBC: 0.7 rating and 5.8 million viewers; The Chase/ABC: 0.3 rating and 2.15 million viewers; and Good Sam/CBS: 0.2 and 2.4 million viewers.

In the previous week, Good Sam beat the game show The Chase in both ratings and viewership totals. The show finished in second this week in the ratings, and the ABC show is closing the gap in audience size. Good Sam will not take over Chicago P.D.

Maybe having Good Sam go up against her old show isn’t a solid idea. Remember, CSI: Vegas, which is a crime drama, did a stronger start in October with its 4.12 million and 0.46 rating. It was the show that previously aired in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot.

Maybe CBS Could Think About Moving Medical Drama To Another Night

Good Sam didn’t start off hot on January 5 with an audience of 2.7 million and 0.3 rating. The show did not pick up the pace, either, and looks like it’ll go head-to-head with The Chase.

Could CBS think about moving Good Sam to another night?

Mondays at 8 p.m. might work. It would make that a solid night of dramas for CBS with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i taking up the other two hours.

Yes, there are two comedies – The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola – airing on Mondays.

But they are getting solid followings and their audiences could follow to Wednesdays.

Still, it is not like Sophia Bush is not capable of making a show like hers work. Other networks are having great success with medical dramas. For instance, NBC does have Chicago Med and it does have a following. After all these years, Grey’s Anatomy over on ABC is still having some solid ratings pop up.