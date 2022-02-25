‘Grease’ Prequel Casts Five Supporting Roles

“Grease” is coming back to the screen. This time it’s not John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, or Stockard Channing playing their iconic characters from the 1978 romantic musical.

Instead, the new project is a prequel series called “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

Over the years, “Grease” has remained as popular as ever. In 1982, a sequel was made called “Grease 2” and now Paramount+ is putting out this prequel series sometime in 2022, about 50 years after the original movie hit the theaters. The sequel fell very short of the magic of the original series, but this prequel has a lot to offer that’s completely new.

The main cast of the prequel was announced earlier this year and includes Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, and Madison Thompson.

Now, according to Deadline, we have even more actors added to the roster of this show. That includes Josette Halpert as Dot, Charlotte Kavanagh as Rosemary, Maximo Weber Sales as Shy Guy, Nicholas McDonough as Gil, and Alexis Sides as Potato. These will be recurring guest stars on the series.

The show is taking an all-new approach to the characters and setting of the original movie. The goal is to get a younger generation acquainted with “Grease,” thanks to the iconic nature of the Pink Ladies.

We don’t have a lot of information on what to really expect from the series. Production is currently going on in Vancouver, so fans will hopefully get a sneak peek very soon. There are a lot of fresh faces in this series. This can be a really good thing for a brand new revival series.

Everything We Know Right Now About ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

To keep you informed as you wait, here’s everything we could find about the musical prequel series. For starters, we’re going to get introduced to the founders of the famous “Pink Ladies” gang we see on “Grease.”

Also, this new show is going to have constant and plentiful new choreography and musical numbers, which is similar to the original “Grease.”

Themes that have been a constant for teenagers during that 50-year gap will be a huge part of the series. That includes a lot of romance, elements of peer pressure, and a lot of rebellion and defiance.

Beyond the plot, this “Grease” prequel has taken a lot of work to get to where it is today. It started out as an HBO project with the name “Grease: Rydell High” instead. This is the name of the high school we see the original cast in. The series takes place in 1954. As the official synopsis shares that this is “before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school.”

Further, the show will focus specifically on “four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

There doesn’t appear to be any of the original stars of the movie coming back for the show. This wouldn’t quite make sense, seeing as the show is set before Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan ruled the school.