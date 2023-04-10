‘Green Book’ Star Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than six months after Green Book star Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s body was discovered in the Bronx, New York, the late actor’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the New York Post, Vallelonga Jr.’s body was dumped in the Bronx last fall. City officials announced on Monday (April 10th) that the 60-year-old actor died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. He was found outside the manufacturing factory in Hunts Point just before 4 a.m. on November 28th.

At the time of the body’s discovery, Authorities had stated Frank Vallelonga Jr. died of an apparent overdose. His body was later tossed out of a vehicle. The city Media Examiner Office ruled the actor’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.”

Days after Vallelonga Jr.’s body was discovered, Steven Smith was charged with the concealment of a human corpse. The police said they had a video of Smith tossing the actor’s body from a car. The man also ended up confessing to the crime. He also claimed a woman named “Pam” approached him and asked him to dump a body of a person, who had overdosed. “That dude was dead already,” Smith reportedly told the police. “He overdosed.”

Smith then added that he had nothing to do with Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s overdose or death.“I got the body out by pulling him out of the car. I don’t know the guy at all.”

The New York Daily News further reports that court documents reveal the gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra carrying Vallelonga Jr.’s dead body was also tied to the late actor’s brother Nick.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. Once Opened Up About the Story Behind ‘Green Book’

During a 2019 interview with New Jersey 101.5, Frank Vallelonga Jr. spoke about the story behind the award-winning film Green Book.

The movie follows the late actor’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr., who was a Copacabana bouncer known as “Tony Lip.” Vallelonga Sr. drove black pianist Dr. Don Shirley through the segregated South in 1962. Vallelonga Sr. was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen. The film also starred Mahershala Ali, Linda Cordellini, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

When asked if the story behind the film was true, Vallelonga Jr. stated, “It was 100% accurate. Nick interviewed Dr. Don Shirley at Carnegie Hall a couple of different times, maybe more I’m not 100% sure… He got it word for word from Don Shirley.”

Frank Vallelonga Jr. also said that the story helped shaped his views on racism as he grew older. “Growing up in the house, as you see in the movie, you always heard those Italian racial remarks. From that point on, after that trip, you can never say a thing about a black person or any other race.”

In regards to the main takeaway of the film, Vallelonga Jr. said it’s all about respect. “It’s something that I think everybody should go see, whether you’re young or old. It’s about relationships, it’s about respect.”