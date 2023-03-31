‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Katherine Heigl Talks Ditching LA for Utah to Raise Her Children

More than a decade after making the decision to leave Los Angeles, Katherine Heigl opens up about why she believes Utah is the best place to raise her children.

While chatting with E! News earlier this week, Heigl admitted one of the reasons why she moved to Utah is because she didn’t know how to raise her children in Los Angeles. “I felt like I could do it here,” she explained about Utah. “I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they’re going, the kind of activities they’re involved in—and what the hell they’re doing on their phones!”

Along with chatting about her decision to leave Los Angeles, Katherine Heigl revealed if she and her husband Josh Kelley will expand their family any further. “Three [kids] is enough,” she declared. “And I don’t think I can spread myself any thinner in this arena.”

When asked if she has any interest in having any more kids, Heigl answered, “hard no.” However, she did say she thought about having another child, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The quarantining with her three children “really clarified” her decision. “No more,” she added.

Katherine Heigl also pointed out that she won’t be bringing any more animals to her home as well. “If I bring one more animal into this house, my husband will leave me,” she joked. “And then I’m alone with eight dogs, three cats, and three children. So we really need to avoid that. I need the partner and the help.”

Katherine Heigl Says She Feels Like She Can ‘Decompress’ While in Utah

While continuing to discuss her Utah ranch, Katherine Heigl says she finds her home away from Hollywood much more relaxing. ‘

“I could kind of decompress and let that hustle part of me go – a little bit,” Heigl explained. “I don’t know that in any career you can ever completely stop hurling, but being able to separate it a little bit and choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me.”

Katherine Heigl then said that when she’s home, she’s entirely focused on what’s going on there. She separates her home and work lives. “My manager, my agent, my lawyer, they’re all like, ‘Hey, you should probably read that script we sent you two weeks ago…’ I’m like, ‘Right, right, right, right…’ I just hyper focus on the world I’m in now.”

In regards to filming her Netflix series Firefly Lane in Vancouver and how she keeps up with her kids while in a different country, Katherine Heigl added, “I call the kids probably two, three nights a week. I’m not FaceTiming every day—I’m at work, having crap cell service or terrible WiFi. You have to be able to let it go.”