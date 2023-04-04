’Grey’s Anatomy’s Caterina Scorsone Saves Her Kids From House Fire, Posts Shocking Image of Aftermath

Months after a fire completely devastated her home, Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scroscone took to Instagram to share details about how she saved her children from the horrific incident as well as posted aftermath pictures.

In the social media post, the actress revealed she had been wrapping up her children’s bedtime routine when smoke started seeping into the hallway. “One thing about fires: they happen so far,” she wrote. “I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful.”

Unfortunately, Caterina Scorsone revealed that the family lost all four of their pets. “We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all,” she shared.

Caterina Scorson Pens ‘Love Letter’ To Those Who Supported Her Family Following the House Fire

However, the Grey’s Anatomy star said that the Instagram post is not about the house fire, but rather about the community who helped. She then wrote what she called a “love letter” to those who showed up and supported her family during the difficult time. “Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.”

Caterina Scorsone then thanked the family, friends, and parents at her children’s school who sent books and toys as well as her friends at Grey’s Anatomy and Shonaland, who gave her clothing and supplies. “What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”

Scorsone went on to add that the post’s pictures were to honor the space she and her children once called home. “To say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Castmates Speak Out About Caterina Scorsone’s House Fire

Scorsone’s Grey’s Anatomy castmates responded to the post. Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus “Link” Lincoln, wrote, “I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances… love to you and the family.”

Jake Borelli, who played Dr. Levi Schmitt, commented, “You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours.”

Caterina Scorsone notably shares three children with her former husband, Rob Giles. The former couple was married for 10 years before calling it quits in May 2020. Scorscone joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 and has starred in 200 episodes of the medical drama. Prior to that, she starred in Shonaland’s Private Practice.