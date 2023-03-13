Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Can’t Sell $11 Million Estate Because of These ‘Eccentric’ Details

If you are in the market for a mansion that has some eccentricities in it, then you might want to look up Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. He’s been trying to sell his home but is having some trouble. He lowered the price of his rock ‘n’ roll-style mansion by $1 million in order to sell it.



Slash also has been forced to tame some of his more “eccentric design elements” to appeal to a more mainstream buyer. After the house gets taken off the market for several months, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the one-of-a-kind mansion now goes on the market for $9.5 million.

Slash Listed His House For More Than $11 Million Back In 2015

The Tuscan villa-style home on Clerendon Road, which measures 11,000 square feet, was listed in June 2015 for more than $11 million. The guitarist then lowered the price by half a million dollars but was still unable to get a serious bid. As of Aug. 24, the house has been removed from the market and relisted, PopCulture reports.

The three-story house boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a swimming pool with an outdoor bar and a skate ramp, and a large kitchen with dual islands. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, paneled walls that double as storage space, and a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.

Mansion Has Large Entertainment Area In Its Lower Level

There is an extensive entertainment area on the lower level of the residence. Ir is equipped with a nightclub that includes a DJ booth, LED lights, a pole-dancing pole, and a photo booth. It also has a professional recording studio with a vocal booth, as well as a screening room, and wine cellar.

In a recent interview with Metal Edge, Slash briefly mentioned his home when asked how he keeps success in perspective. “With a very sarcastic ass,” Slash answered. “I got a house, some snakes – there’s 12 now. I take care of them. (and) I play a lot and write songs. You can be a rock ‘n’ roller and be a star, or you can try to differentiate between the two. I’d rather be really normal and just hang out. No rock band is god.

“A rock band is only popular while it’s working, and as soon as that goes away, there’s another rock band,” he continued. “It’s no big deal, nobody’s that important. Bands are only important when they’re in the limelight and then they’re gone. People get in the limelight and go, ‘Whooa! This is great.'”