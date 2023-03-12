Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Promises Throwback to Horror Movies That ‘Scared the Hell Out of You’ With New Company

Saul Hudson, famously known as Slash from the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses, has recently founded a horror production company. BerserkerGang is being crafted in collaboration with a team of horror experts including Michael Paszt, James Fler, and Andrew T. Hunt from Raven Banner. Also joining the production company is Rodrigo Gudiño – filmmaker and founder of Rue Morgue magazine. Finally, producer Pasha Patriki is also on the team, representing Hangar 18 Media.

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you,” Slash told Variety in a statement. “I want to get into the heart of the producing business. [That way] I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Slash recently contributed original music to a horror film

Recently, Slash, Raven Banner, and Gudiño joined forces on the Nick Cutter-crafted movie The Breach. In addition to composing for the film, Slash is also credited as an executive producer. Last July, The Breach had its premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Canada. It was further featured in U.K.’s FrightFest, with a commercial release planned later this year. Thanks to their strong partnership, BerserkerGang has been created as an outlet for them to sustainably work together on future projects.

“The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity,” Hunt explained. “We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.” As of yet, no titles have been revealed for the banner’s first project; however, further information is anticipated to be released at Cannes in May. “Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are,” Paszt teased. “The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing” Gudiño added.

Slash may be diving into the past for horror, but not for his band’s former antics

Slash may be wanting to revive old-school horror, but he’s not so sure that his band’s 80’s antics would fly nowadays. In a recent interview, Slash confessed that the band’s behavior wouldn’t be tolerated in today’s society and a young Guns N’ Roses would no doubt get canceled.

“I haven’t actually… thought about it in that context,” Slash told Yahoo! Entertainment. “To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age.”

“We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels,” he added. “But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.” The legendary band is set for a massive world tour in 2023.