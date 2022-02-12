‘Gunsmoke’ Star Burt Reynolds Revealed His Favorite Memory From His Time on the Show

Playing in Gunsmoke for three years is the reason that Burt Reynolds has a career. But leaving the show made him a star.

Because of that, his fondest memory of the series is the day he left.

During an interview with Cowboys and Indians, the 82-year-old actor reflected on that day. And he made it clear that he didn’t leave over bad blood. He left because his co-star thought it was time for him to branch out.

“I enjoyed being on Gunsmoke,” Reynolds shared. “But if it hadn’t been for Milburn Stone [who played Doc Adams on the show], this interview might not even be taking place.”

Between seasons 9 and 10, Burt Reynolds spent his spare time filming movies. And Stone thought that the actor was turning out to be a bonified big screen legend. So he urged Reynolds to retire his character of Quint and put all his focus into his newfound career.

“Your movies are taking off — get out of here,” Stone told him. ” I said, “Don’t you like me?” He said—total gentleman that he was—“I love your work. But it’s time to think about your movie career.” I knew he was the smartest guy on the set — I always thought that. He was so wonderful. So I quit.”

And as Stone suspected, Reynolds did go on to become an A-list actor. He even earned himself an Oscar nod for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the 1997 cult-classic Boogie Nights.

The ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Thought ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Would be a Flop

Smokey and the Bandit is arguably Burt Reynolds’ most iconic movie. But interestingly, the actor thought he ruined the film’s chances of being a hit because he had “just too damn much fun” while making it.

“If you’re having too much fun during filming, the movie will turn out lousy,” he told Cowboys and Indians in 2016.

The actor noted that even the studio thought that Reynolds and his costar Sally Fields were enjoying themselves too much on set. And their bosses wanted them to reign it in.

“We were under pressure from the suits at the studio,” he continued. “They knew we were having a great time. And they weren’t too thrilled about that.”

Luckily, everyone’s suspicions that the film would have “a bad ending to it” turned out to be false.

“The movie made a fortune,” Burt Reynolds said.

Smokey and the Bandit ended up bringing in $126 million at the Box Office. It was nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy. And because it did so well, Smokey and the Bandit even went on to spawn two sequels.