‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Still Watched the Show Later in Life

A lot of television stars aren’t usually spending time watching their old shows. That wasn’t the case for Gunsmoke star James Arness.

Arness would be like the rest of us and catch episodes years after the TV Western left CBS in 1975. Oh, it was on for 20 seasons so there is plenty to watch even these days. What about Arness, though, who played Marshal Matt Dillon? Let’s take a look courtesy of GunsmokeNet.com.

In an interview with the Amarillo (Texas) Globe-Mail newspaper, he said that “they’re interesting to watch all these years later.” Imagine being the star of this show and finding them interesting. Wow. Arness had quite a carer, too, in films and even working with one of his mentors, John Wayne.

It would be The Duke who introduced Arness to the TV audience in the show’s first episode. Gunsmoke actually did start out as a radio show but transitioned to TV. Different actors filled different roles, but the audiences fell in love with Matt, Miss Kitty, Doc, and other Dodge City characters.

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Was Known To Sometimes Have A Sense of Humor

While Arness played a pretty serious dude in Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke, he was known to have a sense of humor. He even pulled stunts and different things to get people on their toes, so to speak.

There was one instance and Arness made sure to have cameras rolling so people’s reactions would be captured. Director Vincent McEveety recalls one of these moments in a 1979 interview with TV Guide.

McEveety says, “Jim steps out into the street, draws his gun, shoots right past his hip – pow! It’s timed just right, except it’s Jim who falls over dead.

Director Recalls Being In Shock After Seeing Arness Fall Over

“Well, I ran over in shock at first,” the Gunsmoke director says. “He’d secretly exploded a blood capsule inside his shirt, which made it look frighteningly real. But then some of the crew started laughing. Jim had done this as a joke on me.

“He’d told the crew to let the camera run and see what I’d do,” McEveety says. “He’s been doing things like this for years to charge me up, make me laugh. But that was a classic moment. You really should see it sometime.”

Not all of us could be on the set that day. Still, Arness made sure that film was destroyed. We’ll have to live vicariously through McEveety for this story, at least. Others on the show had some sense of humor, too. Maybe they shared their funny moments, too. But remember that Arness really did have a serious side about his role on the show.