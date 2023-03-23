Gunter Nezhoda, ‘Storage Wars’ Star, Dead at 67

Gunter Nezhoda, who is best known for his role in the A&E hit series Storage Wars, has passed away at the age of 67 after a battle with lung cancer.

Fellow Storage Wars star and son of Gunter, Rene Nezhoda, told TMZ that his father died on Tuesday (March 21st) in his sleep due to complications caused by the cancer. Nezhoda received his diagnosis in September 2022. He had been smoking for 30 years prior to discovering he had cancer. Unfortunately, the chemotherapy treatment ended up causing holes in his lungs. He had flown to Utah for emergency surgery, but it was determined by his medical team that there was nothing else they could do. Gunter’s youngest son, Rick, was with him at the time of his death.

Gunter notably appeared on seven episodes of Storage Wars from 2015 to 2019. TMZ says he also filmed an episode with his son Rene for the show’s upcoming 14th season. Along with Storage Wars, Nezhoda was a bassist for numerous musicians, including George Lynch, Michael Schenker, and Leslie West. He was also a professional photographer and worked with Ford and Microsoft.

Gunter Nezhoda’s Son Rene Speaks Out About the ‘Storage War’ Star’s Passing

Along with speaking to TMZ, Gunter Nezhoda’s son Rene took to Instagram to speak out about the Storage Wars star’s passing.

In his latest Instagram post, Nezhoda opened up about his father. “I’m telling you guys this because I know that you guys connected with my dad,” he told his social media followers. “My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars that never got any hate, people just loved him and being around him, including the crew. Everyone loved working with my dad, so I appreciate the supporter.”

Rene also said that a lot of people had been asking how Gunter had been doing since beginning his treatments. However, he admitted that he didn’t have a chance to really say anything because the family wanted to keep things private. “We thought he was going to fully recover,” Rene explained. “But unfortunately he didn’t. He was 67 years old and all the love that you guys have shown him and support he really appreciated that. And so hopefully he’s up there in heaven with my mom, dancing again with no more pain.”

Storage Wars fans gave their sympathies to Gunter Nezhoda’s family during this unfortunate time. “Sorry Rene,” one fan wrote. Gunter had an amazing life. Played music with some of the greatest musicians in the world, actor, professional photographer, but I imagine his greatest joy and accomplishment was being on a TV show with his son and seeing your success. He will be missed greatly.”