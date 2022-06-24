guy-fieri-joins-star-studded-cast-for-tom-brady-road-trip-comedy

Guy Fieri is no stranger to road trips. He’s spent years traveling the country and finding some of the best eats America has to offer for Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network. Now, he’s bringing his traveling expertise to Tom Brady’s newest project according to the Hollywood Reporter.

80 For Brady is the upcoming film from Paramount Pictures. The sports comedy film follows a group of four senior friends on their way to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero, Tom Brady played by the famous football player himself.

Fieri joins an ensemble cast that also includes Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as the traveling foursome. Chaos ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Fieri will play himself in a cameo role.

Kyle Marvin, the actor-writer behind the indie movie The Climb, directs from a script he co-wrote with Michael Covino. The project has wrapped filming. But the release date is not confirmed at this time.

Fieri is familiar with Super Bowl stories. Just this year, he starred in a Bud Light commercial that aired during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are used to seeing some crazy commercials during the big game, but Bud Light is known for doing some of the most memorable.

One of TV’s most recognizable faces, selling one of the most recognizable beer brands during the most watched game of the year made an irresistible combination. Check out the commercial below.

Tom Brady’s Ambitions

Brady announced his retirement from football. The 80 For Brady project seemed like a way to keep him busy after his schedule lightened up. However, not long after the announcement, Brady confirmed he would return to the Buccaneers for another season.

He recently opened up about the decision to stick around the sport. Even though this new film project is underway, he’s still committed to playing the game that made him famous in the first place.

“At this stage, it’s like 55% yes and 45% no. It’s not 100-0. That’s just the reality,” Brady said. “It’s not that I’m not 100% committed. It’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go.”

Just when he thought he was out he got pulled right back in. He believed he was truly going to hang up his cleats for good. But, as it happens, passion sometimes overtakes decision-making.

“Partly, you know, yes,” Brady said. “And I think when you’re their [Mahomes and Allen’s] age, if you were to ask me, ‘Are you going to play football next year?’ I would say there’s a 100% chance I’m playing. And I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s changed because I have other responsibilities.”