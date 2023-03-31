Gwyneth Paltrow Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was found not at fault in a ski collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson from seven years ago. A jury in Park City, Utah, came up with that ruling on Thursday. Sanderson was found at fault 100 percent and that he caused Paltrow harm. The jury awarded her $1 after less than three hours of deliberations.

During the two-week proceedings, the jury was tasked with determining what Paltrow and Sanderson did before and after the Feb. 26, 2016, incident, who was the downhill skier, and who crashed into whom.

Gwyneth Paltrow Said That She Is Pleased With Outcome Of The Trial

Paltrow says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Her attorney Stephen Owens adds, “We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

Sanderson first sued Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2019. He originally filed a lawsuit seeking damages in excess of $3.1 million, but Judge Kent. R. Holmberg lowered that amount to $300,000 ahead of the trial’s start on March 21. Paltrow, meanwhile, countersued for $1 and legal fees.

Owens said in closing arguments earlier on Thursday, “The easy thing for my client would have been to write a check and be done with it. But what does that tell her kids? ‘Cost of business?’ No. It’s wrong. It’s actually wrong that he hurt her, and that’s why we’re here.”

Jury Heard From Number Of Medical Experts

Before the jury made its decision, they heard from a number of medical experts, as well as members of Sanderson’s family as they spoke to his injuries, medical history, and personality before and after the incident with Paltrow.

The jury also heard from witnesses on the mountain with Paltrow and Sanderson that day. They included Craig Ramon and Deer Valley Resort ski instructor Eric Christiansen, as well as experts who investigated the collision.

Sanderson testified, “I realized, after a period of time, that no one believed how serious my injuries were.” When Paltrow took the stand, she said she felt “very sorry” for Sanderson: “It seems like he’s had a very difficult life. But I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him.”