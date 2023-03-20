Gwyneth Paltrow to Take The Stand For $300,000 Utah Ski Accident Case

Eight years after Gwyneth Paltrow was involved in a skiing accident at a Utah resort, the Iron Man actress is heading to court for the $300,000 case.

According to Fox News, Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, after she allegedly skied into him from being at the Deer Valley resort. Anderson stated that the accident left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury as well as four broken ribs, pain, suffering, and loss of “enjoyment of life.” He is also suing her for emotional distress and disfigurement.

“Paltrow got up, turned, and skied away,” court documents revealed. “Leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured. A Deer Valley ski instructor [Eric Christiansen], who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson, and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash.”

A judge previously dismissed Sanderson’s original claim of “hit-and-run,” which was originally in the lawsuit. The Deer Valley Resort, as well as Christiansen, were also removed from the suit. However, Paltrow has remained on the court document. She accused Sanderson of actually skiing into her. She also said she stayed until she was given the OK to leave by the Deer Valley Resort ski instructor. The actress further pointed out that Sanderson had admitted he didn’t have a clear memory of what happened.

Gwyneth Paltrow Countersues Terry Sanderson Over Ski Accident

In response, Gwyneth Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson for $1 in symbolic damages. Her attorney’s fees are also to be covered in that suit.

Court TV reports that in Paltrow’s suit, the actress recalls that Sanderson was uphill from her. He then ended up skiing into her from behind. This caused her to sustain a “full body blow” and after she expressed her anger to him, Sanderson apologized. She claims that while her injuries were minor, she decided it was time to call it a day on the slopes, despite it still being morning.

Paltrow also claims that the accident happened in front of Christiansen. This is despite Sanderson saying Christiansen didn’t witness it. The ski instructor did determine that Sanderson was the one at fault and caused the collision.

Initially, Sanderson planned to sue Gwyneth Paltrow for damages exceeding $3.1 million. However, after the judge dismissed the hit-the-run, the resort, and Christiansen, Sanderson amended his complaint and is now seeking $300,000. He still maintains that Paltrow negligently caused his injuries. The case will be heading to court on Tuesday (March 21st).

It was noted that the rules of the slope reveal that whoever is further down the mountain has the right of way. It will be determined who was further down the mountain, Sanderson or Paltrow, during the trial.