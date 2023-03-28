Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lawyer Releases Video Recreation of the Skiing Accident

During the second week of Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident lawsuit, the actress’ lawyer presented a video recreation of the 2016 Deer Valley resort incident.

The Iron Man star is reportedly being sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson. The man alleges that Paltrow skied into him while at the Deer Valley resort and instead of making sure he was okay, she left the scene. Anderson claimed that the incident left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury as well as four broken ribs, pain, suffering, and loss of “enjoyment of life.”

Sanderson’s complaint stated, “A Deer Valley ski instructor [Eric Christiansen], who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson, and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash.”

Although originally part of the lawsuit, Christiansen as well as the Deer Valley resort is not being sued. Sanderson is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for emotional distress as well as disfigurement. However, the video presented by Paltrow’s attorney shows Christiansen’s point of view and what he may have witnessed on the hill.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson. The actress explained that she had been enjoying a ski trip with her family when Sanderson, who was uphill from her, plowed into her back. She claimed she sustained a full “body blow” during the incident. “Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”

Terry Sanderson Claims He Was ‘Absolutely Flying’ After Gwyneth Paltrow Collided Into Him While Skiing

NBC News reports that while speaking on the stand on Monday (March 27th), Terry Sanderson revealed more details about the injuries he sustained after allegedly getting hit by Gwyneth Paltrow while skiing. He claimed that the actress crashed into from being and sent him “absolutely flying” through the air.

“All I saw was a whole lot of snow,” Sanderson recalled. “And I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying.” He described the crash as being a “serious smack.”

Sanderson also said that he heard a woman screaming as she was skiing out of control. She ended up hitting him square in the back. Craig Ramon, who is considered the “sole eyewitness” of the collision, stated he saw Paltrow hit Sanderson.

Gwyneth Paltrow previously stated last week that Sanderson actually knocked into her gently from behind. However, the collision escalated as the two skidded down the slope. She revealed that Sanderson’s skis veered between her legs. This morning caused her to briefly panic as she heard a man groaning behind her.