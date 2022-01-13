Hallmark Channel Airing Betty White Marathon in Honor of 100th Birthday

The Hallmark Channel will hold an all-day marathon of Betty White TV shows and movies in celebration of what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, Jan. 17. The Mary Tyler Moore Show star died on New Year’s Eve.

The special begins at 12 a.m. on Monday and will include 40 episodes of The Golden Girls that feature the best moments of White’s character, Rose Nylund. The channel will also air the Hallmark Hall of Fame film Last Valentine featuring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Southern Living said.

“The marathon includes specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber,” a news release about the special said.

The marathon ends at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

White died of a stroke on Dec. 31. Friends described the Hollywood icon as authentic and compassionate.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the Last Valentine with White, posted a teary goodbye to her good friend on Instagram.

“(Betty White) was everything that you wanted her to be and more. So, please honor her by laughing – and drinking vodka, because she loved vodka. And playing Scrabble, because she loved to play Scrabble. And watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things she was a part of. Hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything in the world.”

Betty White Rescued Penguins After Hurricane Katrina

You can also help further Betty White’s legacy by taking the #BettyWhiteChallenge. All you need to do is donate to a local animal rescue group or American Humane in Betty White’s name on January 17. White was a lifelong animal lover.

The “challenge” started online shortly after her death, but it’s already raised thousands of dollars for animal charities around the country.

The Hallmark Channel donated to the North Shore Animal League America.

Betty White’s agent and close friend told People that they could honor her by donating to The Los Angeles Zoo; Tree People; Monterey Bay Aquarium; Wildlife Learning Center; Actor and Animals for Others; The Aquarium of the Pacific; and Guide Dogs For the Blind. She worked with these charities often.

“If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities,” Jeff Witjas said. “Or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice.”

She often donated her time, likeness, and money to animal causes. After Hurricane Katrina, she quietly paid $70,000 to fly 19 penguins from the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans to California. Her only stipulation was that no one know she paid the tab.

Tom Dyer, who took care of the animals, discussed the incident after White’s death.

A thread about a Queen:

I took care of the birds at the Aquarium for 21 years. After Katrina, we evacuated every animal that made it that we could. Got a call from Monterey Bay AQ. that they would take our — Tom Dyer (@VidaRoch) December 31, 2021

White told TV Guide in 2009 that she loved working with animals more than she liked acting.

“I’m not into animal rights. I’m only into animal welfare and health,” she said. “I don’t get into the political side or the demonstrative side. I’m just totally devoted to health and welfare.”