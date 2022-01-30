Happy Birthday Gene Hackman: Celebrating the 92-Year-Old ‘Unforgiven’ Star’s Iconic Career

Gene Hackman, accomplished actor and writer, is 92 today, January 30, and we’re here to celebrate.

Hackman was born in San Bernardino, California in 1930. His family eventually settled in Danville, Illinois. At 16, he lied about his age to get into the United States Marines. He spent four and a half years as a field radio operator. Hackman moved to New York City in 1951, then studied journalism at the University of Illinois. Then after his mother died, moved back to California.

In California, Hackman was involved in the Pasadena Playhouse, where he met Dustin Hoffman. The Playhouse voted the two “least likely to succeed.” In the 1960s, Hackman, Hoffman, and Robert Duvall spent a few years as roommates in New York City. Gene Hackman’s big break was in the play “Any Wednesday” opposite Sandy Dennis. Before that, it was bit parts on shows like “Route 66” and off-Broadway plays.

The film roles started pouring in. “Lillith,” “Hawaii,” “Bonnie and Clyde” which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination, “Marooned,” and “The Gypsy Moths,” all throughout the 60s. In the 70s, his career took off. He was nominated for a second Best Supporting Actor Award for “I Never Sang For My Father.” He won the award for his role in “The French Connection” in 1971.

“The French Connection” opened the door to leading roles for Gene Hackman, and he starred in 10 films in 3 years. Those included “The Poseidon Adventure” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” in 1974; that year, he also appeared as Harold the Blind Man in “Young Frankenstein.” Hackman appeared in “Bite the Bullet” and reprised his role in “French Connection II” in 1975. He portrayed a Polish general in “A Bridge Too Far,” and Lex Luthor in “Superman: The Movie.”

Gene Hackman’s Prolific Career Remembered On His Birthday

Gene Hackman continued acting through the 1980s, and in the 90s, starred in Clint Eastwood’s Western “Unforgiven,” playing sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett. The performance won him another Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Additional films in the 90s include “Wyatt Earp,” “The Quick and the Dead,” “The Firm,” “Get Shorty,” and “Enemy of the State,” among others.

In 2003, Gene Hackman was given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his “outstanding contribution to the entertainment field.” In 2004, Hackman retired from acting, and went into writing.

He has written 3 historical fiction novels with undersea archeologist David Lenihan; the first was “Wake of the Perdido Star” in 1999. Then, “Justice for None” in 2004. Next, “Escape from Andersonville” in 2008. He wrote the Western “Payback at Morning Creek” as a solo author in 2011. A police thriller followed in 2013, titled “Pursuit.”

Gene Hackman spoke to Vanity Fair in 2004, for an article about himself, Dustin Hoffman, and Robert Duvall. He said of acting, and specifically of the rejection that spurred his motivation,”I insisted with myself that I would continue to do whatever it took to get a job. It was like me against them, and in some way, unfortunately, I still feel that way. But I think if you’re really interested in acting there is a part of you that relishes the struggle.”