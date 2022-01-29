Happy Birthday Tom Selleck: Celebrating the ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s 50-Year Career

Tom Selleck turns 77 today, and in the midst of a 50-year career, he’s still going strong. The actor is currently starring in a long-running CBS television show and boasts a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award to his name.

It’s quite a career for the college basketball player who never participated in school plays growing up. After basketball didn’t pan out and he completed a tour in the California Army National Guard, Selleck turned his attentions to acting and stuck with it despite some early setbacks.

Now he’s a Hollywood star who finds peace on a sprawling California ranch and career fulfillment on location in New York City. Here’s a look back at some of Selleck’s career highlights over the years.

Tom Selleck Becomes an Action Hero in Magnum P.I.

Selleck spent his 20s and early 30s taking acting classes and starring in TV pilots – six in total – that didn’t go to series. By the time Magnum P.I. came along, he was familiar with failure. But he wasn’t giving up. Selleck took his breakout role of Thomas Magnum, a Vietnam veteran trying to make it as a private investigator in Honolulu, Hawaii, when he was in his mid-30s.

“The luckiest thing that happened was that I didn’t get a real job until I was 35,” Selleck told AARP Magazine of his casting as Magnum.

But Selleck didn’t want to go with executives’ vision of Magnum as a slick, “James Bond-like” figure. He pushed to make Magnum a beer-drinking, Hawaiian-shirt wearing Everyman in the mold of James Garner’s protagonist on The Rockford Files. And he wanted Magnum’s past as a Navy SEAL to figure prominently in his present. Today, Magnum is featured in the Smithsonian thanks largely to those decisions.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I am very proud of this,” Selleck told AARP. “Magnum was recognized as the first show to portray Vietnam veterans in a positive way. My silly Hawaiian shirt and Detroit Tigers cap are in their collection.”

Watch a highlight reel of Selleck’s best breaking-the-fourth-wall moments on Magnum P.I. here:

Selleck Saves the Day in Three Men and a Baby

With 1987’s Three Men and a Baby, Tom Selleck became an international movie star. In the movie, he plays a charming bachelor architect living in New York City with two roommates (played by Steve Gutenberg and Ted Danson). One roommate, Danson’s Jack, is an actor who has gotten entangled with a director involved in drug dealing. Unbeknownst to Jack, he has also fathered a child with a New York actress.

Jack takes off to shoot a movie overseas and tells his roommates that a package will be arriving for him, and he’d like them to deliver it to the guys who will show up to retrieve it. It’s kind of a sensitive matter, he adds. Imagine his roommates’ surprise when an infant shows up on their doorstep with a note for Jack. Soon after the infant, Mary, arrives, however, so does the parcel Jack meant.

When two shady guys show up to pick up Jack’s parcel, his roommates give them the baby, and a comedy of errors ensues. Selleck’s Peter and Gutenberg’s Michael soon find themselves dodging drug dealers while trying to save Mary – a process that gets all the more madcap when Jack returns to help them.

See Selleck in a sequence from Three Men and a Baby here:

Selleck Solves Crimes in Blue Bloods

In the hit CBS procedural Blue Bloods, Selleck plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of a family of cops and prosecutors who juggles work and family commitments while overseeing the mean streets of New York. The show has run for 12 seasons so far, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

As for Selleck, he’s not looking to retirement, but to future seasons of the show. “I don’t think there is an end point,” Selleck told People in 2020. “I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”

Watch Selleck play the NYPD Commissioner in a tense scene from Blue Bloods here: