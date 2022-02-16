‘Happy Days’ Once Created a Whole Episode Around an Oscar-Nominated Ballerina

When Happy Days began searching for an actress to play Fonzie’s crush in an episode titled Do You Want to Dance? they envisioned someone who looked just like Leslie Brown.

But who they cast was better than a Brown look alike.

When the real-life actress saw a call for a “Leslie Browne type,” she thought it would be funny to audition. So she had her agent call the producers to see if they’d consider her for the part. And, of course, they offered it to her on the spot.

In her episode, Leslie played Colleen, a dancer who was trying to make a career out of her hobby. But because Fonzie didn’t want her to move away to the big city, he tried to foil her plans.

The ‘Happy Days’ Guest Star Earned an Oscar Nomination After Filling in for an Injured Actress

Leslie Browne became famous after she filled in for an injured star in the movie Turning Point and snagged an Oscar nomination. The film was her first role ever, so she certainly rose to the occasion.

Turning Point followed the true-life friendship of ballerinas Nora Kaye and Isabel Mirrow Brown. Interestingly, Isabel was the mother of Leslie (who added an “e” to her last name thinking it made it look more feminine). And Kaye was Leslie’s godmother.

But despite the fact that the movie was about two people closely tied to the ballerina, she wasn’t originally cast as a star —even though there was actually a character based on Leslie. Her name was Emilia in the movie, but she was Isabel’s on-screen daughter.

The first dancer to snag the part was Gelsey Kirkland. And she held the role until she hurt herself and couldn’t dance for the cameras.

The future Happy Days actress was already working as Gelsey’s understudy. And due to time constraints, the producers decided to let her have the part instead of hiring a new actress.

“They auditioned a lot of girls for the part,” Leslie told The Charlotte Observer in 1978 per MeTV. “Then two days before they had to start filming, they called and said they wanted me. I almost said no. I really didn’t want to do it [because] I was afraid that I wasn’t capable of it. But everyone encouraged me. They were all so nice that I started feeling better about it.”

And unsurprisingly, Leslie Browne ended up giving an Oscar-worthy performance while playing her mother’s daughter on screen.

The situation ended up launching an on-screen career for Leslie Browne, which she was initially thrilled about. Apparently, the dancer never wanted to be a ballerina. Instead, she had dreamed of being a Hollywood starlet.

However, she was never interested in the level of stardom that came with Turning Point.

“I hate it when people know me on the street,” Browne admitted. “I hate it when you go into a drug store and people put you first in line. You cannot imagine what it’s like. I have never been after a quote-unquote career.”