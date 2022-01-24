‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Reacts to Insane Chiefs vs. Bills Game

We can all agree that Sunday night football got a little crazy last night. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in a movie-like overtime ending. And we’re not the only one reacting to those insane last few minutes. “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler is sharing his opinion about the playoff game as well.

In a post on Twitter, Winkler celebrated the Chiefs win, telling his fans he knows they’re going to go go all the way. The team will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals next week in the AFC Championship game.

And the “Happy Days” actor couldn’t be more thrilled for his team.

That Game , Those players were off the chart.

The Chiefs , as they say , WILL GO ALLLLL THE WAY https://t.co/RaBp2cCsBO — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 24, 2022

Many fans also reacted to the post saying they didn’t realize Winkler was such a Kansas City fan. And that makes sense. The Fonz grew up in New York. But we’re sure that Kansas City is happy to have the esteemed actor rooting for them.

In a storybook ending, the Chiefs came back from a 33-36 fourth quarter with just 13 seconds left in the game to tie it up. With a pretty amazing 49-yard field goal, Harrison Butker sent the teams to overtime. It was then that quarterback Patrick Mahomes settled in and threw the winning touchdown pass.

The Bills played a good game, but it will be Mahomes and the Chiefs who advance for a shot at the Super Bowl.

Good luck to the Chiefs as they take on the Bengals this Sunday!

‘Happy Days’: Henry Winkler Didn’t Want to be a Part of Television Series

While we can’t imagine “Happy Days” without Henry Winkler, the actor once said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to take the role because he didn’t want to do a series. We’re sure glad he did, but in an interview on “The Mike Douglas Show” in 1974, Winkler discussed his hesitations.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t want to do a series,” he shared. “Then the producer called me up and we had a long talk,” he continued. “[He had the role] As long as I could make Fonzie a human being I said fine. I work with great guys and I thank God that we have them here. I mean it’s such an important character and he’s brought so much to it and we learned a lot working.”

And we’re not the only ones who are glad he changed his mind. Ron Howard, Winkler’s co-star, also said he was just so impressed with Winkler’s performance from day one.

“Now, Henry, from the very first episode, Henry Winkler, playing the Fonz, just with a few lines, just had this remarkable character,” Howard told The Graham Norton Show.