‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Remembers Louie Anderson in Moving Tribute

Long time comedian and three-time Emmy award winner Louie Anderson has died. He was 68 years old.

Many of Hollywood’s icons have expressed their condolences and grief on social media following the news. Among the celebrities giving tribute to Anderson is “Happy Days” icon Henry Winkler. The actor shared a beautiful message on Twitter following Anderson’s passing.

“Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye,” Winkler wrote.

Many of Winkler’s supporters shared his sentiment in their replies to his post. One follower recalled a sweet interaction they had with Anderson. “Such a great comedian,” user Marc Turner wrote. “He was so nice and he talked to me for 10 minutes outside the comedy store once. He gave me some great advice and encouragement.”

Supporters Share Their Louie Anderson Stories

Other fans focused their well wishes towards the grief Winkler is experiencing. “1RMOUSE,” wrote, “I know it’s been a sad few weeks for you. Please accept my Sincere Condolences and Sympathy on the loss of your close friends. Like you, they made the world a better, happier place.”

A few other users commented about how Henry Winkler’s tribute was “beautiful” and “so perfectly captures the magic of Louie Anderson.”

They say the late star gave them “many many laughs throughout the years.”

Another soul shared how Louie Anderson’s performance in comedy-drama series “Baskets” changed their view on the actor. “He was able to change my mind about him. That almost never happens. His performance in Baskets was so achingly beautiful.”

Louie Anderson’s portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to Zach Galifianakis’ character in the FX “Baskets” series won him three consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

‘Baskets’ Host Network Issues Statement

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson,” said FX in a statement. “For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist. He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family — Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces.”

The game show host entered hospital treatment earlier this week for Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a form of cancer he was battling. On Thursday, Anderson’s friend and fellow comedian Pauly Shore asked Twitter to keep Anderson in their prayers as he wasn’t doing well.

By Friday morning, the comedian had passed away in Las Vegas.

Surviving Louie Anderson are his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.