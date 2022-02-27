‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Shares Stunning Rainbow Pic: ‘May Peace Be at the End of It’

Henry Winkler is like all of us. The Happy Days icon wants peace. When he scanned the sky this morning, he saw a glimmer of hope.

That’s how rainbows can soothe the soul.

The Happy Days star posted a photo of a rainbow and captioned it: “On the way to the airport this morning .. May Peace be at the end of it !!!”

On the way to the airport this morning .. May Peace be at the end of it !!! pic.twitter.com/DnR39v0qbM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 27, 2022

We’re assuming Winkler is talking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Happy Days star tweeted about Ukraine issues four more times after his rainbow snap.

Happy Days Icon Loves to Share His Opinion

If you follow the Happy Days icon, you know he tweets about all sorts of topics. He congratulated snowboarder Shaun White for his fabulous Olympic career. Winkler loves 1883, the Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+. He’s given social media shout outs to both Sam Elliott and Isabel May. Of course, he had to comment on the biggest pop culture event of the year — the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 76-year-old now co-stars in the HBO hit series, Barry. The show has won six Emmys, with Winkler picking up his first for his portrayal of Gene Cousineau. He plays an acting coach who is a mentor to Barry (Bill Hader), the hitman who wants to try the entertainment business. Winkler has received seven Emmy nominations, including three for lead actor playing Fonzie on Happy Days.

HBO announced earlier this month that Barry would return for season three, April 24th. And Winkler has joked that the series gives him anxiety, but not because of anything happening on set. It’s the script, which is written by Hader.

“I had anxiety every minute and every time I say to Bill, ‘Am I still alive?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you are.'” Winkler told Insider last fall.

The cast started filming season three last August. Scripts for season four already are written. Winkler said he hasn’t read them yet, but they make him nervous. “I just don’t know if I’m alive for the whole season,” he said.

Did You Know Two Former Cast Members Recently Won Acting Awards?

Meanwhile, Winkler isn’t the only member of the Happy Days cast staying busy or winning awards. Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham) currently is involved with two projects, directing the sci-fi movie Seveneves and The Fixer. As a producer, he has several projects either filming or in pre-production.

Then there’s Don Most and Anson Williams. The two worked together on a scripted series in 2020 for the first time since Happy Days. They won an acting award for the short, Harvest Time.

Williams announced the news via Twitter.

“So honored that Don and I won best acting duo in the International Short Film Festival for our film, ‘Harvest Time.’” he mused in a Feb. 16 tweet. “What’s stunning is that I won a best actor award? Who would have thought?” he wrote.