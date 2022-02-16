‘Happy Days’ Icon Ron Howard Has New England Patriots Docuseries Called ‘The Dynasty’ in the Works

Happy Days actor and director Ron Howard will tackle the legacy of the New England Patriots in a docuseries called The Dynasty.

Along with frequent collaborator Brian Grazer, Howard produced the series for Apple TV+. It offers “unprecedented access to the New England Patriots,” with thousands of hours of archive footage. The main focus of the series is the partnership between quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft. During the “rise and historic 20-year run” of the trio, the New England Patriots reached a new height of both popularity and success.

Matthew Hamachek, known for directing Tiger, sits in the director’s chair. The organization gave filmmakers access to their archives, including previously unseen content. For the documentary, the producers conducted interviews with current and former Patriots players, coaches, and executives.

Former New England Patriot Tom Brady Talks Retirement

This news comes on the heels of former Brady announcing his retirement after 22 years in the NFL. While he can rest assured his legacy is intact, the football legend teased that a return isn’t out of the question.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady explained. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady caught fans off guard with his retirement announcement just prior to Super Bowl LVI. Though he’s certainly been in the game long enough to retire, Brady is still very much in playing shape. He began his career with the NFL in 2000, playing for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019. He then moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his two seasons.

He’s won a multitude of awards, including MVP of the NFL in 2018, 2010, and 2007. He also competed in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven. He currently holds the record as player with the most wins, and Brady also scored the title of most-winning for the Patriots as a franchise. As a result, he is regarded as one of the best in the game. Even so, Brady felt it was time for his career to take a different turn.

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” Brady continued. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”