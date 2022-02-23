‘Happy Days’ Icon Ron Howard Wishes Future Son-in-Law Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Message

Hollywood icon Ron Howard shared a special post in honor of future son-in-law Timmy Abou-Nasr’s 34th birthday.

“Happy 34th to Tim,” Howard wrote on Instagram. “After numerous pivots in wedding plans over the past few years, in 2 months daughter [Paige Howard] and [Timmy Abou-Nasr] are finally getting hitched! Can’t wait, son-in-law. We love you.”

The caption accompanied a sweet snapshot of the two playing guitar together. Abou-Nasr responded: “Awww wow! Thanks, Ron! You are truly the BEST father-in-law a guy could ask for. It’s such an honor to spend my days with your beautiful daughter.”

Howard frequently shares tributes to his beautiful family on social media. The father of four has a particular fondness for posting throwbacks. These often feature children Paige, Jocelyn, Bryce, and Reed, but he has posted a handful of his brother Clint and wife Cheryl.

Recently, Paige celebrated her own birthday, along with twin Jocelyn. Howard posted not one, but two throwbacks to mark the occasion. The first featured the twins sledding as teenagers, while the second shot showed Paige crying and Jocelyn looking over it.

“Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote in the first post. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”

He then continued by joking around in the caption for the second: “And now, fearlessly following the pattern established by so many dads, I will also embarrass our birthday twins by sharing this photo from [Paige] & Jocelyn’s toddler years. Paige, I’m sorry that I obviously waited until after taking the picture to try to make it better. Happy Birthday Daughters!”

Howard is clearly proud of his family, but he also likes to tease them. However, it seems like Paige took the embarrassing photo in stride. The actress responded: “JEEZ! Way to make me look good on my birthday, Dad! Jocy looks totally over it. LOVE YOU!”

Ron Howard’s Memoir Nominated for Award

When you grow up in front of the world like Ron Howard did, you’re bound to have some interesting stories. The Happy Days star and his brother Clint recently released a memoir entitled The Boys, which features anecdotes from back when they were child stars. Additionally, the audiobook version, narrated by Bryce Dallas Howard, received a nomination at the Audie Awards for best Autobiography/Memoir.

“It’s kind of an interesting way to grow up,” Howard said of his childhood in Hollywood. “It’s all we ever knew. I started doing scenes with my dad when I was like 2 ½… I used to sit around and watch [my dad’s] rehearsals. And I started picking up dialogue… I learned lines, and then we learned other scenes, and we did it for fun.”