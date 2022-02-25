‘Happy Days’: One Guest Star Was the First Actor Discovered on ‘Don Adams’ Screen Test’

One Happy Days guest star was the first person to ever win the 1975 series Don Adams’ Screen Test.

Unless you grew up in the 70s, you probably don’t know much, if anything, about the series, though. Don Adams’ Screen Test was a game show that only ran for a season. But it was pretty groundbreaking for its time. And it may have set the pace for the hundreds of reality series to come.

During the show, players would reenact famous movie scenes. And if they won, they’d get to appear on television or possibly even a movie.

And Sheila Sisco, the very first person to win, got to star on Happy Days.

Before taking a chance on the game show, Sisco was a cocktail waitress with stars in her eyes. So when Adams put out a casting call for his new series, she jumped at the chance. And she was lucky that she did.

Most winners only earned guest roles on General Hospital and a chance to be considered for a movie. But for the first episode, Adams wanted to send someone to star in a huge hit. And in 1975, he couldn’t aim much higher than Happy Days.

So Sisco got to meet the cast during an installment titled A Date with Fonzie. That particular episode actually introduced the characters of Laverne and Shirley. And the discovered actress played the minor part of a girl who swooned over Ralph Malph’s piano chops.

The ‘Happy Days’ Guest Star Proved Her Talents By Reenacting a ‘Tarzan’ Scene

When Sheila Sisco appeared on Don Adams’ Screen Test, she competed against four other hopefuls. And she stole the show when she played the part of Jane alongside James Caan’s Tarzan.

The actress did so well that caught the eye of Francis Ford Coppola, Howard Koch, Art Carney, and Jack Lemmon.

An agent named Jack Field also noticed Sisco, and he began representing her by the time she made her Happy Days debut.

After making waves on the sitcom, Field helped Sisco get parts next to actors like Howard Hughes, Rip Taylor, and Peter Falk. But for unknown reasons, Sheila Sisco lost her taste of the spotlight after making only six films.

In the 1980s, she left the industry to get married. And after raising a son, she went back to work with him and began a job in video productions with NASA.

Though Sheila Sisco managed to get a fair chance at stardom, Don Adams’ Screen Test never discovered a future A-lister, which may be why it couldn’t make it past one season.