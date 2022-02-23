‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Stayed In Touch With Co-Stars Years Later

In our imagination, Richie, Potsie and Ralph from Happy Days grew old together in Milwaukee. They probably told their grandkids all about Fonzie and hanging out at Arnold’s.

So it does our heart good that in real life, Ron Howard, Anson Williams and Don Most still stay in touch, long after Happy Days closed out the 1950s and bowed off the airwaves. In fact, Williams and Most still are doing projects together.

“So honored that Don and I won best acting duo in the International Short Film Festival for our film, ‘Harvest Time.'” he mused in a Feb. 16 tweet. “What’s stunning is that I won a best actor award? Who would have thought?” he wrote.

Happy Days Castmates Stayed Friends As Careers Went in Other Directions

Most Happy Days fans know that Ron Howard evolved into an Academy Award-winning director. Henry Winkler, who always will be Fonzie, finally won an Emmy, but for his role in Barry. Marion Ross, everyone’s favorite TV mom, now is 93 and still doing appearances. She was the special guest on a popular podcast late last year.

Neither Williams nor Most are as well known. But the two former Happy Days castmates still are enjoying significant careers. The two recently talked to an Australian network for a where-are-they-now segment. Richie’s best friends ended up earning some cash as singers.

Williams started performing as a Happy Days side hustle. Other young stars from 1970s TV shows were doing the same. And they were making a ton of money.

“David Cassidy, I knew,” Williams said of the late Partridge Family star. “He had tremendous success off the show, singing. The Brady Bunch, they’re singing all over the world. Barry Williams (Greg Brady) is telling me how much money he’s making. I had this idea, I got to Garry Marshall and said, ‘we got girls in the show, we’ve got cars in the show, we need a band in Arnold’s.

“I got a record deal and started singing,” Williams said of his time spent on Happy Days.

Williams said he made between $900 and $1,200 a week playing Potsie. But he’d earn up to $17,000 a night giving concerts.

(Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Ralph and Potsie Still Performing Together, Years Later

And yes, Williams and Most do sing together. Most recently released an album of swing music. It’s called “Don Most, Mostly Swinging.” He likes to perform music from the Great American Songbook, which features music from 1920-60. So think the stylings of George Gershwin and Cole Porter. The Happy Days star also can sing his renditions of songs first performed by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Since Happy Days, Williams has done most of his work behind the camera. He directed episodes of some of the timeless classics aimed at young people. He did work on Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Baywatch, Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenaged Witch. Williams once estimated he’d directed more than 300 hours of television.

And yes, America’s favorite teenagers from Happy Days now are granddads.