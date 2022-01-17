‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Celebrates James Earl Jones’ 91st Birthday

“Happy Days” star Henry Winkler reached out on Twitter to celebrate fellow actor James Earl Jones on his 91st birthday Monday and paid him a few compliments too.

Winkler called Jones “91 years young and fantastic” in a tweet.

91 years young and fantastic https://t.co/lDR0LIoDob — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 17, 2022

The two men starred in the 2006 Adam Sandler movie “Click” and worked together on an unreleased animated film, “The Magic 7” in 2009.

The 76-year-old Winkler presented Jones with the Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement back in 2004. Jones was a two-time Tony Award winner for his work in “The Great White Hope” and “Fences.”

Jones shares the same birthday as actress Betty White and famous boxer Muhammad Ali.

When White died on Dec. 31, the “Happy Days” actor talked about how it was “very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for [your] humor, your warmth, and your activism.”

According to IMDb, Henry Winkler appeared on a Nov. 17, 1973, episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” with White.

Henry Winkler Was A Short Guy on ‘Happy Days’

While his Fonz character was among the legendary pop-culture icons in TV history, you might be interested to know that Henry Winklersaw himself as a short guy.

The five-foot, six-inch Henry Winkler appeared on The Mike Douglas Show in 1974 with the “Happy Days” cast. When he talked about studying as a child, he told the audience that he would choreograph “West Side Story” instead.

The show host asked the actor if he was the shortest to try out for “Happy Days.” Winkler responded that he was both the shortest and the last to audition.

“I was the shortest person. I was the last one, one of the last people to try out for the part,” Winkler told Douglas. “And they called me up, and I had contemporarily long hair, a little stubble, and I walked in there was a bank of 12 people and two wonderful ladies.”

But maybe Henry Winkler’s persona on that show was similar to famous actor Tom Cruise. Cruise always seems larger than life on screen, but the actor stands at 5-foot-7 in real life.

Winkler Would Have Been Scared Of ‘Happy Days’ Character

The actor loved talking about his smooth-talking greaser role on “Happy Days.”

Armed with his iconic leather jacket, Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli stole the show on the sitcom. Though it ran from 1974 to 1984, it affected TV viewers and fans alike.

But Henry Winkler admitted to Mike Douglas on his show that his real-life image was “much different” than his screen role. While on “The Mike Douglas Show,” he admitted that people like the Fonz would make him feel uncomfortable.

“Actually, when I was younger, in the 50s I was 13,” he shared with Mike Douglas. “And if a black leather jacket walked by and said, ‘Hey, where you goin’?’ I’d say, ‘Actually, I’m blind. I was just looking for the door.”