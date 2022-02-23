‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Criticizes Gas Companies

“Happy Days” was one of the most iconic shows of its time. One of the reasons was how much folks loved The Fonz, the character played by legendary actor Henry Winkler. Winkler has stayed busy since then, most recently starring in “Barry” with Bill Hader on HBO. This week, though, “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler took to his personal Twitter account to criticize gas companies.

Winkler wrote on Twitter, “Why don’t the Gas Companies sell gas to AMERICANS instead of everybody else??” Fans echoed his point in the comments and wondered the same thing.

One fan wrote in response, “I’ve been asking myself that for YEARS!”

Henry Winkler on Acting

The roles Winkler has played since The Fonz have been quite different. For instance, he starred in “The Waterboy” as a hilarious coach of the Mud Dogs that also starred Adam Sandler. He later worked as the Bluth family lawyer Barry Zuckerkorn, too, on “Arrested Development”.

He told the Daily Actor, “You know what is interesting is that I went to college and studied drama. I went to drama school and got a master’s degree. So I really wanted to be prepared; I really love my job. I am filled with gratitude that I get to do my job. The Fonz was as far as me as you could possibly be. I’m playing this tough Italian; I’m a short Jew. He rode a motorcycle and I had trouble with a two-wheeler. So that’s my job, is to create these people and make them come so to life that I’m having fun and you’re having fun watching. So I thoroughly enjoy and I thoroughly enjoy Eddie and I’ll repeat it again because there is this room of writers in Los Angeles and they are young and then there are veteran writers in that room who could, and each one of these people could run their own show.”

Winkler’s Favorite Characters

He loves creating these interesting characters. He gets to play a variety of roles, and, as an actor, he takes it seriously. Winkler enjoys the process and confirms he was nothing like The Fonz in real life. He’s closer to the hilarious Barry Zuckerkorn, perhaps. His job, though, as he points out, is to create these different kinds of characters that the audience loves.

He concluded, “Wow, all right and this is the absolute truth, I don’t a favorite. Every time I think of a project, I always think, “Wow, this is great, no, no, no, this one is great.” It’s like my children; I don’t have a favorite. I’ll tell you what, I live with gratitude. I wanted to do this since I was seven; I’m actually still doing it and I earn a living doing this. I am so grateful I don’t even know how to explain it to you.”

He doesn’t have a favorite. Winkler is just grateful that he’s had the opportunity to play them all.