‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler on John Lennon Hanging Out on Set: ‘Never Gets Old’

Let’s spin it back to the time that Henry Winkler, the iconic star of Happy Days, geeked out when a member of the Beatles walked on set.

Winkler, aka The Fonz, evolved into the coolest cat in the country by the mid-1970s when he was starring on Happy Days. Meanwhile, John Lennon was one of the world’s biggest superstar thanks to the Beatles. But he also was a normal kind of dad who wanted to treat his son, Julian, to a terrific experience. Julian was a huge Fonzie fan, so Lennon used his connections to set up a meeting.

Over the weekend, Winkler shared a photo from that special moment on the Happy Days set. We’re still not sure who was most excited about the meeting. Betting it was Winkler, who quote tweeted a photo with the comment “This never gets old. Never.”

This never gets old .. Never https://t.co/1OSK2vYj2P — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 30, 2022

Happy Days Star Bonded with Lennon Over a Post-Beatles Album

Winkler shared details about the day a Beatle came to Happy Days during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel flashed a photo of the meeting. And Winkler recognized the year of the photo based solely on what he was wearing. (Think jacket. The photo was snapped a few months after Happy Days premiered. Fonzie didn’t switch to leather until later).

“Two things,” Winkler told Kimmel. “I’m not in leather, yet. It was puce. It’s very difficult to be cool in puce.”

But Fonzie rocked the color. Then the Happy Days star provided more color. “All of the sudden, John Lennon just came to visit. And he brought with him Julian. He was so, um, he was so shy. And I didn’t know how to get into a conversation with John Lennon. Then I just started talking about his Imagine the album that he made, the solo album.

“There was a cut on it called “Mother,” which was like a primal scream. So I started talking to him about that. He opened like a flower. It was amazing. And then, 10 years later, Julian had a hit. And on the Paramount lot, they did Solid Gold. I had my offices there, I got a knock on the door and he said I don’t know if you remember me.”

Imagine that, two superstars bonded over a song. Humans have found common ground over music for centuries.

Ron Howard, who played Richie on Happy Days, also was part of the meeting, although he wasn’t near the fan boy as Winkler. Howard directed a documentary in 2016 called The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years. When doing publicity for the documentary, Howard talked about his early obsession with the Beatles.

Howard told NME.com that for his 10th birthday, he wanted a Beatle wig and boots. He said the boots never got to him, but the wig ended up in a corner in his bedroom. Someone finally threw it away along with all his baseball cards.

Howard said that Winkler was “desperate” to meet Lennon. He described that day on the Happy Days set as a near “religious experience” for Winkler. No wonder Winkler says the memory never gets old.