‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Lends Support for Ukraine

People are sending prayers and heartfelt messages for Ukraine via social media. And the Happy Days star Henry Winkler is one of those folks lending support for Ukraine.

Earlier today, Winkler shared a brief message with his Twitter followers. In the tweet, he wrote, “History repeats itself, but we don’t learn many lessons..”

History repeats itself , but we don’t learn many lessons .. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 24, 2022

President Biden Addresses the Nation Regarding the Ukraine Situation

President Biden addressed the situation in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. In the conference, Biden said, “This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for the freedom around the world. Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace. But now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about.”

Then, Biden said that our forces will not be involved in this situation. “Our forces are not, and will not, be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” he added. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Additionally, the President of Ukraine has labeled this invasion a “full-scale war.” Hopefully, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for these countries.

Henry Winkler Recently Reflected on His Acting Experience

On a more positive note, Henry Winkler reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry. In a 2011 interview with the Daily Actor, he revealed how much he loves his job.

“You know what is interesting is that I went to college and studied drama. I went to drama school and got a master’s degree. So I really wanted to be prepared; I really love my job,” Winkler said. “I am filled with gratitude that I get to do my job.”

