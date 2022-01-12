‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Is Living a Dream in Stunning Mountain Photo

It may look like a movie set or some surreal painting, but nope, the stunning photo shared by “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler is actually real life. In a new post on Twitter, the actor snapped a breathtaking picture of a mountainous landscape.

And if he captured this gorgeous photo on his phone, then I’m about to head to the nearest Apple store to collect an iPhone 13 because wow – the clarity is stunning. The clear pool of water reflects the green pastures and hills all around. Peeking out of those hills is a snowy mountain top.

“I’m dreaming,” Winkler simply writes.

Further, many fans quickly responded with beautiful dreamscapes of their own. Several fans speculated that the area is located somewhere in Canada, though the “Happy Days” actor didn’t say. Others guessed it could be in Montana or Washington.

One fan wrote, “Not sure where this is but I’m lucky enough to have scenery like this about 1 hour west. Come to Alberta, Canada and check out our beautiful landscapes!”

Another person guessed, “Looks a lot like Lake Isabelle in Colorado! That being said, pretty beautiful. Enjoy!”

Wherever he is, we want to be right there dreaming with him. What a stunning view!

“Happy Days” Henry Winkler on Joining Show

While Henry Winkler has enjoyed a world of success since his iconic time on “Happy Days,” the actor said once in an interview that he was hesitant to hop on board a television series.

In a 1974 appearance on the Mike Douglas Show, Winkler says he wasn’t sure whether taking the role of Fonzie was what he wanted to do.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t want to do a series,” Winkler said. “The producer then called me, and we had a long talk, and as long as I could make Fonzie a human being, I said fine. And now I work with great guys.”

Luckily for us (and the rest of the world), Winkler did decide to play the role. And it propelled him into superstardom ever since. In more recent years, the “Happy Days” actor has taken on comedic projects – working with Adam Sandler in “The Waterboy” and “Click.” He also appeared on “Arrested Development” a number of times.

However, people will always associate Winkler as the cool, leather jacket-wearing wise guy of “Happy Days.”

During his audition for the role, he says he didn’t even think he’d get the part.

“I was the last one of the last people to try out for the part,” he said. “They called me up and I had contemporarily long hair a little stubble and I walked in and there was a bank of twelve people. They said would you read and I said ‘Yeah, but I don’t think I’m who you want, you know, cause they want a big star’.”

We’re glad they made the right call!