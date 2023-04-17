‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals The Fonz Would Be ‘Upset’ With His Current Character

Although his Barry role as Gene Cousineau is critically acclaimed, Henry Winkler says there’s one person who would not be thrilled with the character.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Winkler stated his famous Happy Days character the Fonz wouldn’t be happy with Gene. “I think that the Fonz was more loyal than Gene,” he explained. “I think the Fonz would be upset with Gene, in the beginning, not caring about what he was doing.”

Henry Winkler also described the Fonz as being the opposite of Gene. “He prided himself on being able to fix anything that moved. Gene prides himself on getting everyone to pay, upfront and in cash.”

Winkler, who won an Emmy for his Barry role, also admitted he’s sad to see the dark comedy end. “I’m very sad. I also believe that [creators and executive producers] Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] have brought it to its logical conclusion. I mean, how long could Barry keep going? He’s a deeply flawed, lovable human being.”

Henry Winkler then said that he will miss the cast and crew of the show. He explained he grew an attachment to those who worked with him not just on Barry but on Happy Days and his other famous show, Arrested Development.

“You really become reliant on these people,” Winkler continued. “Because you do scenes with them. You have to listen to them. They have to listen to you. It is a big loss. It is a big loss.”

Barry is in its fourth and final season. The comedy series follows a hitman from the Midwest who moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene. Starring alongside Winkler in the film are Bill Hader, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg.

Henry Winkler Talks Going From Playing The Fonz to Gene Cousineau

“I tried to be truly honest about who I was and who I am now,” Winkler explained. “How out of touch I was with the parts of my life not existing in the work world and how exciting it is to get in touch with who you are.”

Henry Winkler then spoke about why he is open about his personal beliefs to fans. “To stay silent is almost as bad as being inactive, as allowing whatever you disagree with to exist,” he said. The longtime actor noted that it is up to everyone to help one another.

He added, “I think that this country needs to listen to each other. And if you listen to nothing else, I think it’s important to listen to the fact that you have to go to your eye doctor.”