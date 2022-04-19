‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Recalls the First Time He Heard Dodgers Broadcasting Legend Vin Scully

On Monday (April 18th), “Happy Days” star Ron Howard takes to Twitter to share the first time he heard Dodgers’ broadcasting legend Vin Scully.

“Simply the best,” Ron Howard declared in the social media post. The “Happy Days” star said he first heard Vin Scully in 1962 on his plastic transistor radio with its cracked corner scotch-taped together. “He was doing the play by play of Maury Wills taking his lead as the crowd chanted ‘go go go’ Vin brought it to life as Maury swiped 2nd & I was hooked.”

simply the best. I first heard Vin in ‘62 on my plastic transistor radio with its cracked corner scotch taped together. He was doing the play by play of Maury Wills taking his lead as the crowd chanted “go go go” Vin brought it to life as Maury swiped 2nd & I was hooked. https://t.co/YiIYlM3xto — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 19, 2022

Along with the message, the director and classic TV star Ron Howard also shared an article about Vin Scully’s voice being heard by Dodgers fans in 1950. Scully was with the Dodgers while they were in Brooklyn from 1950 to 1957. He then relocated to Los Angeles and was the voice of the MLB team from 1958 to 2016. In August 2016, Scully announced his official retirement from broadcasting. He was 88-years-old at the time. “I mean, how much longer canyon go on fooling people? So yeah, I would be saying, ‘Dear God, if you give me next year, I will hang it up.”

Scully’s final regular season game broadcast from Dodger Stadium was in September 2016. His official final game of broadcasting from San Francisco’s AT&T Park was in October 2016.

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Previously Spoke About Directing a Baseball Film

During a 2013 interview with ESPN, Ron Howard opened up about the LA Dodgers and if the season they were having would be filmmaking worthy. The team had a 92–70 record that season. “Well, there isn’t enough conflict yet. If it works too well, it’s not a movie. And there’s that problem — I don’t know any actor who could make those amazing plays. But it’s definitely a fascinating season, and it’s been exciting as a fan. It’s going to be interesting to see how they hold up in the postseason.”

When asked about well-known baseball films and their successes, Ron Howard shared, “Baseball is also very challenging. Either you romanticize it, like ‘The Natural,’ or you have to find actors who can really play.”

Ron Howard also said that baseball stories may not be as appealing outside the U.S. He used his car racing film “Rush” as an example. “It makes it a risky venture. For me, I didn’t see ‘Rush’ as a business venture. I fell in love with this story, and I just wanted to offer audiences something really unique. And a filmmaker has to feel that way about a baseball story.”

In regards to a baseball story he has his eyes on, Ron Howard added, “I’m not looking at one right now, but maybe with a little distance from the steroids controversy, there might be a psychological character study that makes sense down the road.”