‘Happy Days’ Stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, and Don Most Publicly Support Anson Williams Following Mayoral Race Loss

Following the news that Anson Williams lost his bid for mayor of Ojai, California after a recount, the Happy Days star revealed how his former castmates rallied to support him.

While speaking to Fox News Digital after the race was called, Williams stated that Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, and Don Most reached out to him. “We’ve been through so many life experiences together over the past decade,” Williams said about his Happy Days co-stars. “They’re my brothers for life.”

Williams also recalled when he first told his Happy Days castmates that he was going to run for mayor. “When I explained to them I was going to run for mayor, they said, ‘Whatever we can do, just say the word.’ They were so behind me. And that really hit my heart. They know me so well. They know the good of me, the bad of me.”

The actor also said that his co-stars were convinced that he would do a great job in the position. He said their confidence made him believe in himself even more because he respects them. “These are smart friends. They don’t just throw that around easily… But the support my brothers have given me, it only motivates me more to move forward, keep going.”

‘Happy Days’ Co-Stars Release Statements Supporting Anson Williams During Mayoral Race

Meanwhile, Ron Howard shared a statement to Fox News Digital about why he immediately decided to support Williams during the mayoral race.

“I was proud of Anson when I first learned he was running for mayor,” Howard explained. He then said that Williams has so much heart. “Having worked with him not only as an actor but more significantly as a producer and director, I knew his organizational and leadership qualities could help him navigate challenges and differences and deliver on the needs of his community.”

Henry Winkler noted that when he first heard Williams was running for mayor, it didn’t matter where to him, it seemed so right. “His heart and mind are both fit for taking care of a city filled with problems big and small – period!”

Most then declared he was so proud of his Happy Days co-star. “I was very impressed with his commitment and dedication in making Ojai a better place for its residents. He’d be an amazing mayor and bring forth the much-needed changes.”

Williams further pointed out that Howard went out of his way to help his mayoral campaign. After realizing there wasn’t a fire plan for the city, Williams turns to Howard for help. “He said, ‘Anson, I produced and directed ‘Rebuilding Paradise.’ I learned a lot. I can’t promise you, but if I can get away, how about I come to Ojai, we screen the movie and then do a question and answer? Do you think that would help?’ I thought, ‘Let me think about it – yes.’”