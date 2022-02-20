‘Happy Days’: The Fonz Was Nearly Known by This Very Different Name

Can you imagine a world where Happy Days’ most loved character was named the Mash? Well, it almost happened.

Since there were a few loved characters, we’ll clarify. The unique name was almost used in lieu of “The Fonz.” And not only was he supposed to have a different name, but he was also supposed to have a more fatherly personality.

That’s because creator Garry Marshall intended to make the famous smooth-talking greaser a tribute to his late father, Arthur Masciarelli. But, of course, that didn’t happen.

Before the creator was born, his dad changed his Italian surname to Marshall in an attempt to sound more American. And while trying to reconnect with his roots, Marshall thought he’d call the would-be Arthur Fonzerelli—you guessed it—Arthur Masciarelli.

And we’re with Marshall, that would have been a perfect way to celebrate his heritage. But there was a major problem with the surname. The nickname for it was “The Mash.” And at the time, there was already a very popular sitcom running with the same name.

Thanks to Another Popular Sitcom, The ‘Happy Days’ Writer had to Drop the Name

When Happy Days debuted, M*A*S*H was already two years into its wildly popular run. And ABC didn’t think it would be wise for its new show to remind viewers about a rival show. So, the network execs told Garry Marshall that the name wasn’t happening.

But once The Fonz made his first appearance, he was still living more like we’d imagine The Mash did. Instead of wearing a leather jacket in the first few episodes, he wore some dad-like garb.

Apparently, leather was too risky for 1970s television. And the network was scared audiences would think he was too much of a delinquent in his now-famous attire.

But luckily, Fonzie made some quick personality changes and so did his wardrobe because there was no way that his actor Henry Winkler could have made that boisterous personality seem believable while dressed like Ward Cleaver.

And Winkler was well aware of that from the start.

“It’s hard to look cool in a green windbreaker,” he once said in an interview, per MeTV.

However, to justify the wild fashion choices, the writers had to agree to some terms. Every time that Arthur Fonzerelli wore his jacket (which was always), he had to stand next to a motorcycle. Apparently, that made his attire seem more acceptable.

As for the second chosen name, the story behind its origin is a mystery. But we’re glad that Garry Marshal came up with it because we can’t imagine the character called by anything else.