‘Happy Days’: What Star Anson Williams Did After the Show

Maybe Happy Days star Anson Williams figured out what teenagers really wanted when he played one on the classic family comedy.

Because since Happy Days, Williams has earned a nice living by directing TV shows marketed to America’s teenagers. He even wrote an ABC After School Special.

Williams said in a 2015 interview: “Garry Marshall, our (Happy Days) mentor, always inspired us to take advantage and learn everything about the business we can aside from acting. And it was a very important platform in my life. So I was able to start writing. And I’ve been fortunate in directing well over 300 hours of television — and producing. And it also inspired my entrepreneurial abilities.”

Williams directed an impressive list of shows favored by the young folks. Take a look at the list. He directed both Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210. Call them Happy Days with an edge. He also directed episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Star Trek: Voyager, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, Charmed and Baywatch. He played a major directing role for five years of The Secret Life Of The American Teenager. And he also was in charge of several hours worth of the supernatural syndicated series — Hercules and spinoff Xena, Warrior Princess.

Williams wrote about Happy Days and his other shows in his 2014 memoir: “Singing to a Bulldog: From Happy Days to Hollywood Director, and the Unlikely Mentor Who Got Me There.” The “unlikely mentor” was Williams’ first boss when he was a teenager. Willie, an aging janitor, was that first boss.

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

In middle age, Williams became an entrepreneur.

Williams helped launch StarMaker Products. It’s a line that includes more than 40 products. A lot of them emphasize skincare and over-the-counter meds. The company even produced a supplement to combat hot flashes and created a cook book with low calorie recipes. That’s far from his life on Happy Days.

Williams even hyped one of his products in the aftermath of Tiger Woods’ car wreck last February. Woods suffered severe leg injuries in the accident. The Happy Days star suggested people use one of his products, called Alert Drops, while doing an interview with Page Six.

“With Tiger Woods, the forensic experts feel that he fell asleep. I’m so glad he’s going to be OK but he’s bringing attention to this major problem,” Williams told Page Six. “If you take this little spray, you’re up, you’re alert, it’s safe, it’s natural. It’s really Dr. Heimlich’s legacy. He was a beautiful human being.”

Williams referred to his second cousin, Dr. Henry Heimlich. And the name probably sounds familiar. His “Heimlich Maneuver” is used to help choking victims.

Happy Days will stick with Williams for a lifetime. In 1978, he married Lorrie Mahaffey, who played his girlfriend on the show. They divorced in 1986. The two had a daughter together. Williams remarried two years later. He and his wife Jackie Gerken have four children.