‘Hardy Boys’ Star Parker Stevenson Played a Role In Some of These Classic Series

Back in the 1970s, Parker Stevenson happened to be a major TV star thanks to The Hardy Boys. But the actor has also appeared in other series.

Which ones? Well, let’s bring those to light and we will get some help from an article by Best Life Online.

Stevenson played Frank Hardy opposite Shaun Cassidy’s Joe Hardy. The Hardy Boys would go off ABC in 1979. Still, the actor did get roles on series like The Love Boat, Falcon Crest, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Melrose Place, Baywatch, and The Greenhouse Academy.

‘Hardy Boys’ Actor Also Appeared In TV Miniseries With Then-Wife Kirstie Alley

So, back in 1986, the Hardy Boys actor played in a TV miniseries titled North & South: Book 2, Love & War. Stevenson starred in that with Cheers star Kristie Alley, whom he was married to at the time. They divorced in 1997.

TV work alone didn’t make up his post-Hardy Boys career, though. Stevenson had movie roles in Our Time, Stroker Ace, Stitches, Not of This Earth, Loaded, Perfect Disguise, Mistrust, and Last Call in the Dog House, among others.

The Hardy Boys was actually paired up with Nancy Drew, played by Pamela Sue Martin, in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries. Yes, these shows were based on the popular mystery novels children love to read. Cassidy is related to another classic TV star with actress Shirley Jones from The Partridge Family being his mother.

TV Series Just Combined Both Books Together In One

Upon starting up the series on TV, show producers Joyce Brotman and Arlene Sidaris combined both the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew books.

During their first season on ABC, Hardy Boys Mysteries and Nancy Drew Mysteries rotated episodes around each other.

Season 2 would see both Nancy Drew and the Hardys work together, becoming The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries. Season 3 changed to simply The Hardy Boys with Martin’s Nancy Drew shows getting dropped by the network.

Parker Stevenson also did get recognition as a star on teen magazines back in the day. Now, the actor keeps working in the entertainment field. Pretty good work for a Princeton University grad indeed.

About his pairing with Cassidy, Stevenson once said, “We’re so different, yet compatible — and we still are! The show did great, considering the moving time slot, and I think that credit mostly goes to Shaun and his music career.” Cassidy had a hit song with his own version of Da Doo Ron Ron, first made famous by The Crystals.

Stevenson also would make claims that, years later, an ABC executive would say at the time that the biggest mistake he made was canceling their series. Oof! Well, that’s one for the books indeed.