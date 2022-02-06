‘Hardy Boys’ Star Parker Stevenson Revealed He Didn’t Always Want to be an Actor

Teen heartthrob Parker Stevenson was everywhere in the late 1970s, but the “Hardy Boys” star wasn’t big into acting as a career at first.

The ABC mystery series, “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries,” made names for Stevenson, Pamela Sue Martin, and TV icon Shaun Cassidy. Stevenson played amateur sleuth Frank Hardy on the show and succeeded with other TV shows like “Melrose Place” and “Baywatch.”

He’s still acting at 69, but he told the website Best Life that he had “no intention” of becoming a young actor.

‘Hardy Boys’ Star Went Where His Mom Went As A Child

Parker Stevenson said he had plans for an architecture career. The “Hardy Boys” star went with his mom, Sarah Meade, to commercial auditions early in his life.

But he decided to take a break.

“I had no interest in acting. None, zip. I was studying architecture [at Princeton University], and I was sure that’s what I was going to do,” he said in a 2019 interview with Australia’s Studio 10.

During that time, he did sneak back in. But it was one movie with Sam Elliot that rekindled his taste for acting. Stevenson said his time in the 1976 “Lifeguard” film with the current “1883” actor “shifted everything.”

Elliot played Southern California lifeguard Rick Carlson, and the film portrayed an authentic depiction of lifeguards in the 1970s. Stevenson added that by the time he graduated, “he didn’t want to do architecture anymore.”

In a 2019 WGN News interview, the actor related that his father was not keen on the decision. While Stevenson’s dad thought the acting life wasn’t a secure lifestyle, his stage actress mom supported him from the beginning.

A year later, Stevenson found his “Hardy Boys” breakthrough role. The show produced three seasons, and Stevenson went on to a long career with other notable TV roles.

Parker Stevenson Got Lucky With Long Career?

Maybe. Sure, Stevenson had a look, but he credits his mom too.

The actor told Studio 10 that his mom had “access to the industry.” He also had the physicality and the “look” in the parts he sought. He admitted luck in getting TV commercials and the “Hardy Boys” gig.

“I was the last person to read, and there was no particular reason that anybody else couldn’t have gotten that part,” Stevenson said.

Over the years, he found TV roles on “The Love Boat,” “Melrose Place,” “Baywatch,” and “The Greenhouse Academy.” He branched out into movies with “Stroker Ace,” “Stitches,” and “Not of This Earth.”

His last role came in the 2021 movie “Last Call in the Dog House” with Yancy Butler and former Baywatch co-star David Chokachi.

He also is an avid photographer, sharing his work on his website, ShadowWorks.