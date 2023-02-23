Harvey Weinstein Sentence Announced 2 Months After Guilty Verdict

Embattled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein received a 16-year prison sentence after last year’s conviction on rape and sexual assault charges. Weinstein, 70, is serving 23 years in prison in New York following his 2020 conviction on one count of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault. This new sentence was handed down on Thursday in Los Angeles.



The disgraced movie mogul, 70, is already serving 23 years in prison in New York after his 2020 conviction on one count of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault. The new sentence was handed down in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 23.

Last December, a jury voted to convict Weinstein on three counts of rape and sexual assault. These charges happened to be based on an account from a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, who claimed that Weinstein raped her after a 2013 film festival.

Harvey Weinstein Pleaded Not Guilty To All Charges Against Him In Case With Jane Doe #3

Now, the jury did acquit Weinstein of the charge of felony sexual battery of a woman identified as Jane Doe #3. They were split on charges involving two other accusers. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, Us Magazine reports.

Weinstein’s legal team filed a motion in January to request a new trial, claiming that the jury was improperly instructed before their deliberations. Judge Lisa B. Lench, however, denied that motion ahead of his sentencing on Thursday.

While in court, Weinstein kept denying any wrongdoing. “I maintain that I’m innocent,” he said. “I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe #1. (And) I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money.”

Jane Doe #1 Said She ‘Wanted To Die’ In Court Testimony About Encounter

For her part, his accuser testified that she “wanted to die” after her alleged encounter with him. “It was disgusting. It was humiliating, miserable. I didn’t fight,” she told the court. “(And) I remember how he was looking in the mirror and he was telling me to look at him. I wish this never happened to me.”

Weinstein, a New York City native, asked the court not to sentence him to life in prison. But his new sentence means that he likely will spend the rest of his years behind bars.

In January, Weinstein appealed his New York conviction. He’s arguing that the judge undermined his right to a fair trial by “succumbing to the pressure” of the #MeToo movement.