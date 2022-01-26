Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Introduced Some ‘Weird One-Time Edits’ This Season?

“Jeopardy!” fans are paying close attention to the decisions the showrunners make this season, especially given all the recent success.

“Jeopardy!” has had to make a few behind-the-scenes changes this year since the hosting scandal with Mike Richards. Richards also left his executive producing position, leaving Michael Davies to take his place. Davies and the crew have done a phenomenal job this season, but hard-core fans have noticed a few interesting changes.

Specifically, these fans have noticed a few “one-time edits.” Meaning, production changes something about the presentation of the show but they only do it one time. The rest of the episodes revert back to normal. The fan who first noticed it wrote about a few specific incidents in a Reddit thread.

“Remember that one game where in Final Jeopardy!, the category of the clue still showed up while the contestants were writing the clue? Yeah, I miss that change, wish that it was permanent,” the original poster wrote.

“Or when Amy passed the million-dollar mark, the chyron showed the number of days she won separately from her dollar total? I don’t exactly miss that because it’s better to see all the info on one chyron,” the “Jeopardy!” fan continued. “But it’s kinda weird that there have been one-time edits this season.

Fellow “Jeopardy!” fans soon chimed in with their own observations. “The category has been shown more than once, but it should be shown every day in my opinion,” another person commented.

“They have a new director this season, maybe that has something to do with it,” someone else said.

Whatever the reason, maybe “Jeopardy!” just wants to try these edits out and see how fans respond to them the first time around. We may or may not see more of these changes in the future.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Closes in On Ken Jennings’ Record

The “Jeopardy!” world is certainly buzzing this week, especially with the news that Amy Schneider now holds the record for the second-highest number of consecutive wins. She surpassed Matt Amodio’s 38-day record on Monday, and last night she delivered her 40th straight win as well.

The only person standing in Schneider’s way now is the “Jeopardy!” GOAT himself, Ken Jennings. Back in 2004, right after the rule changed where contestants could win more than five games, Jennings went and won 74 straight games. He’s held that record for over 15 years, but it could all change very soon.

Schneider’s barely more than halfway there to reach Jennings. But she has the intelligence and buzzer skills to make it far if she plays her cards right. It also depends on the type of competition she faces and whether or not their buzzer skills outmatch her own.

Stay tuned to find out if Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” win-streak continues.