Has ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown is now complete. The prison lockdown is over. It’s a mess. There is carnage everywhere—every second matters during that final two-episode sprint. Folks could not stop talking about the finale after it aired. So much happened in those final two episodes. A certain villain escaped the prison. Will they catch him? Folks are talking about how Season 2 could work. Will the same cast return?

Questions remain about the futures of Mike and Kyle and their family. How the prison recovers from such a dramatic, violent, and terrifying lockdown. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon have a lot to work with for Season 2. There are a number of directions the two can go.

So, what is the status of Season 2? With Sheridan’s commitments to Kansas City, Yellowstone, and 1883, there is a lot on the plate for the big-time showrunner. Well, the beans may have already been spilled. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck, “Season 2 in the works with Jeremy Renner returning.” The website Meaww backed the report adding that fans just have to wait for an apparent release in the second half of 2022.

Exciting news for fans of the Paramount Plus drama. What will be the fallout from the lockdown?

Jeremy Renner on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Renner plays an all-time great antihero as Mike on the program. The middle brother was forced into a role he never wanted. He was next in line after Mitch was relieved of duty. Renner told Bleeding Cool on his role, “I guess only the sense of trying to keep peace. Maybe the ferocity in the morality, in the code of it all. One’s done in tights and a bow and arrow, and the other one’s done in an ill-fit suit. I think the intentions are always good for both characters of trying to do what’s right and trying to keep peace. I think that would be the through-line.”

There is a lot of grey in Mayor of Kingstown. Good choices are rare. It’s hard in Kingstown. Things are bleak. You make do with what’s around you. It’s frustrating for everyone, including law enforcement in the town.

The Grey Area

He concluded, “Working with Taylor, as I had in the past, it’s that first and foremost, this is based on something it’s truthful and that there’s value, it’s not just entertainment for entertainment’s sake. It’ll be entertaining and thrilling. If it’s a book, you wouldn’t put it down, you’d binge-watch this if you possibly could. I promise you that that will be the case. When I first sat down and said yes to this project, I was already sitting on set and had not read one word yet. I already knew what Taylor was going to put down. I believe in that.”

Sheridan loves to operate in the grey. Things are not always black and white. In Kingstown, you make decisions you do not want to make. Often. And so for Mike, he has to do more than most. As an ex-con, his life is hard. He wants out of the town. He wants to start over. The problem, though, is that the town pulls him back in. He has the job his brother loved. Mike does not want it. He prefers the solitude in the cabin. You can watch Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus.