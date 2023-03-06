Hayden Panettiere Gets Emotional During First TV Interview Since Brother’s Death

Less than a month after her brother Jansen passed away at the age of 28, Hayden Panettiere becomes emotional during the first TV interview since her sibling’s sudden death.

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (March 6th), Hayden Panettiere opened up about the loss of her younger brother. “He’s right here with me,” she tearfully explained. This is the first time she has spoken out about her brother’s death. The interview comes just a little over a week after the Panettiere family revealed Jansen’s cause of death.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant engaging smile,” the family explained in a statement to ABC News. “His soul is his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The Panettiere family then wrote that the medical examiner stated that Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart). He also had aortic valve complications as well. Hayden and Jansen’s family then said they appreciate the outpouring of love and support as they navigate through the loss. “[We] ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Hayden Panettiere’s brother was also an actor. He had roles in Ice Age: The Meltdown and The X’s as well as appeared in The Last Day of Summer and The Walking Dead. He also worked with his sister on 2004 Tiger Cruise and 2005 Racing Stripes.

Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Passed Away at a New York Residence in Late February 2023

TMZ reports that on February 19th, Hayden Panettiere’s brother was discovered dead inside a New York residence at around 5:30 p.m. No foul play was suspected in connection to the actor’s passing.

Friends of Jansen reportedly became concerned about the actor’s well-being after he was a no-show for a business meeting. They discovered him unresponsive in a chair and called the authorities. Hayden and Jansen’s father, Skip, revealed that he had spoken to Jansen the night before. He said his son sounded ok during the phone call.

Following the news about Jansen’s passing, the actor’s girlfriend, Catherine, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to him. “Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan. I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me.”

Catherine went on to add that she hopes Jansen finds peace. “The world is better because you were in it.”