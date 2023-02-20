Hayden Panettiere’s Brother, Jansen, Reportedly Dead at 28

Jansen Panettiere, who is an actor and the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has reportedly died at 28 years old.

TMZ reported on Monday that sources close to the family said Jansen died Sunday at home in New York. His cause of death is unclear at this time, but police say there was no foul play in his death, the outlet reported, according to the New York Post.

Jansen Panettiere worked on early 2000s projects like Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Robots, and Ice Age: The Meltdown. Jansen Panettiere happens to be Hayden’s lone sibling. Both of them worked together on Tiger Cruise in 2004 and Racing Stripes in 2005.

Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s Brother, Received Young Artist Award Nomination In 2008

Back in 2008, Jansen was nominated for a Young Artist Award for his role as Luke in The Last Day of Summer. He voiced TrumanX in 15 episodes of Nickelodeon’s The X’s from 2005 to 2006. He also appeared in an episode of The Walking Dead in 2019.

Jansen Panettiere’s most recent credit was in the holiday comedy-drama movie Love and Love Not in 2022. He is credited with four more upcoming projects, according to his IMDb.

Hayden, who stars in the upcoming Scream 6 movie, has not yet publicly reacted to Jansen’s reported death. The New York Post has contacted reps for both Jansen and Hayden Panettiere for comment.

Jansen Panettiere Talked About the Difference Between Work In Front of a Camera, Voiceovers

In 2009, Jansen did an interview with Put Me In the Picture. He talked about the difference between doing work in front of the camera and voiceover work. “Doing voice-overs is different from standing in front of the camera,” Panettiere said. “It’s really fun when you watch a movie and you hear your voice but don’t see your face.” At the time, he said that he’d love to do a movie with Julia Roberts. When asked about his favorite movie, Jansen replied with Bourne Ultimatum.

Hayden, meanwhile, is returning to the Scream franchise in her character of Kirby Reed. But she was left for dead in 2011’s Scream 4. What’s even more amazing was the fact that she had dropped out of the limelight for a period of time.

Executive producer Kevin Williamson revealed how he found Panettiere. “We’re like, ‘Where’s Kirby?’ We couldn’t find her. She doesn’t have an agent. She had sort of disappeared,” Williamson told Variety. Back in 2019, when Williamson started filming Season 2 of Tell Me a Story in Tennessee, he encountered several crew members who collaborated with Panettiere on the Nashville series. He called his producer, who had a number for the actress.