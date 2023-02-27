Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen’s Cause of Death Announced by His Family

Actor Jansen Panettiere reportedly died of an enlarged heart, his family announced Monday. He was 28.

The younger brother of Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere died Feb. 19 at his home in Nyjack, NY.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” his family wrote in a statement to ABC News. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The statement added, “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

Panettiere had found success with his voice acting roles in Ice Age: The Meltdown and The X’s. He also appeared in on-screen roles in the Nickelodeon film The Last Day of Summer and the AMC series The Walking Dead.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” the family said. “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

A friend of the late actor found Panettiere unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair, according to the police report. Panettiere had missed a meeting earlier in the day, prompting friends and coworkers to check on him. The friend who eventually found him called 911 and performed CPR.

Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Jansen, worked alongside his sister on the Disney Channel original movie “Tiger Cruise” in 2004 and the family comedy “Racing Stripes” in 2005

When EMTs arrived shortly thereafter, they found Panettiere lying on his back on the floor of his living room. He was “cold to the touch” and not breathing, according to the report. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

His father, Alan Panettiere, told police his son “sounded okay” the evening prior. The medical examiner declined to confirm the family’s announcement; though police reports said there were “no obvious signs of trauma observed.”

Jansen Panettiere was also a dedicated visual artist, much of which he shared on his social media accounts. He also recently shared a picture of older sister, Hayden, cutting his hair just a few days prior to his passing.

“Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” he wrote in the caption.

Hayden has faced struggles of her own in years past. Her ex, international boxer Wladimir Klitschko, obtained full custody of their daughter, Kaya, now 8. Panettiere admitted to struggling with an alcohol and drug addiction, which ultimately led to her decision to relinquish custody.

“It was the hardest thing I could do,” Hayden told People last year. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay. To take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”